While hair loss is often thought of as a male medical issue, there are many women who suffer from hair loss as well. Parsa Mohebi, a Beverly Hills hair transplant surgeon, has gathered the most frequently asked questions he receives about female hair loss and created a female hair transplant FAQ to provide both female and male patients more information about the condition.

According to Dr. Mohebi, “There are times when a hair transplant can make a large improvement in the hairline of female patients. Females who have conditions such as a congenital elevated hairline, scarring alopecia and a female version of male patterned hair loss can make a significant change in the appearance of their hair. The determining factor of whether or not a female is a good candidate for a hair transplant is whether or not she has enough donor hair on the sides and back of her scalp as well as other portions of her body.”

When discussing the new FAQ section on his website, Dr. Mohebi stated “This section contains all of the main female hair loss questions that our office receives on a weekly basis. It is a medical condition not many people discuss because hair loss is generally perceived by the public to be a male condition. One of our goals with this new FAQ section is to help females suffering from hair loss realize that they are not alone and have many medical options to restore their hairline.”

When it comes to hair restoration treatments for females, Dr. Mohebi said “Before making the final decision to have a hair transplant, female patients need to be examined by a hair transplant physician. The physician can determine if there are any medical conditions contributing to the hair loss that can be easily treated. If a hair transplant is the best option, the surgeon will decide whether Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) or Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) is the best option to restore the hairline and achieve the desired results.”

According to Dr. Mohebi, the female hair transplant FAQ will be expanded and updated throughout 2017 as new information becomes available to the public.

About Dr. Parsa Mohebi:

As the first chairman of the FUE Research Committee of the International Society of Hair Restoration and creator of several methods and techniques in modern hair restoration, Dr. Mohebi, along with his staff, provides his patients with the most advanced hair restoration techniques currently available. Dr. Mohebi has been in the forefront of new research and developing the latest technology to advance the field of hair restoration. Dr. Mohebi is a Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration and a fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration.