mroads, offering innovative video interviewing solutions, today announced a partnership with iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions.

mroads, focused on delivering a cutting-edge video interviewing platform that aims to revolutionize the hiring practice and empower HR, now offers an integration into the iCIMS Talent Platform, a suite of talent acquisition tools that enables organizations to attract, find, screen, and manage the best talent for their ever-changing business needs.

The partnership offers a seamless transfer of data to schedule interviews and review results from Paññã into the iCIMS Talent Platform, where recruiters can manage the hiring process from start to finish, all within a single, cloud-based application.

“We are very excited to partner with iCIMS,” said Raj Parikh, creative director at mroads. “This will allow our existing and new customers to manage their end-to-end hiring efficiently, thereby shortening time-to-fill and cost-per-hire.”

“Video interviewing capabilities provide a distinct advantage for recruiting professionals, enabling them to make more informed hiring decisions and save time when selecting a candidate,” said Michael Wilczak, senior vice president, strategy and corporate development of iCIMS. “The addition of mroads to our robust partner ecosystem and online marketplace will provide our customers with the specialized tools needed to move their businesses forward.”

mroads will also benefit from UNIFi, iCIMS’ Platform-as-a-Service framework that enables partners to integrate their software applications with the iCIMS Talent Acquisition Suite and market their products to iCIMS’ customers through the recently launched iCIMS Marketplace. The iCIMS Marketplace, iCIMS’ online environment featuring the largest partner ecosystem in the talent acquisition industry, enables companies to shop for and engage with supporting technology providers that are the best fit for their talent acquisition and management needs – all in one logical, easy-to-use interface. Additionally, through UNIFi, partners can build long-term, lasting relationships through standard APIs that offer flexible data sharing, adding value to their customer experience.

About mroads:

Founded in 2011, mroads connects organizations with the right talent in the shortest time through artificial intelligence, intuitive video, and an innovative video interview platform. Our product provides a solution to many of the pain points companies endure, including identifying the right talent, streamlining the interview process, improving the quality of hiring, reducing cost, and increasing retention. For more information on how mroads can help take your hiring practice to the next level, visit http://www.mroads.com.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry’s most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS’ PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,500 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.

