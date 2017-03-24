Shaw Leader Named to Energy Manager Today 50

Charles Chapman, director of energy & reliability engineering, Shaw Industries As we strive to create a better future, it takes a companywide commitment to operating sustainably.

Charles Chapman, director of energy and reliability engineering at leading flooring manufacturer Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw), has been named to the 2017 Energy Manager Today 50. Awarded by Energy Manager Today magazine, the distinction recognizes those who have driven their companies and the energy management industry forward.

Chapman has been instrumental in Shaw’s efforts to reduce its energy impact. With a goal of achieving a 40 percent reduction in energy intensity (the amount of energy required to make each pound of finished product) by 2030, the company has already reduced its impact by 15 percent compared to its 2010 operations. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy has recognized Shaw for improvement across its U.S. facilities through the Department of Energy Better Plants program.

Shaw continuously looks for opportunities to positively impact its operations and the environment through significant financial investments in ongoing efficiency and renewable energy programs. Recent projects include:



installing a one megawatt solar power installation to help power its carpet tile manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Ga. – one of the largest commercial solar photovoltaic installations in the southeastern United States

earning an EPA Energy Star designation for a corporate administration building in Dalton, Ga. through concerted operational improvements

Chapman joined Shaw in 1997, and is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He has served on numerous community and industry boards, including current roles on the boards of the Calhoun City College & Career Academy, which offers a work-based learning curriculum for high school students, and the Associated Valley Industries, a non-profit organization of approximately 68 companies (Industrial, Commercial, & Institutional) within the Tennessee Valley Authority service area.

“As we strive to create a better future, it takes a companywide commitment to operating sustainably,” notes Paul Murray, vice president of sustainability and environmental affairs at Shaw. “Charles’ commitment to propelling the organization forward exemplifies our holistic approach from product design and manufacturing to sales and distribution. His focus on energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and the impact of product design on energy consumption is one of the many ways we aim to have a positive impact on the world around us.”

This year’s honorees will be recognized as part of the Energy Manager Summit at the Environmental Leader 2017 Conference in June. A full list of 2017 Energy Manager Today 50 honorees can be found online at: https://www.energymanagertoday.com/energy-manager-today-50-2017/.

About Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. offers a diverse portfolio of carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, and laminate flooring products, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide via its brands Anderson, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Hospitality, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, Tuftex, USFloors and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. The company employs more than 20,000 associates with offices; R&D, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution locations; product showrooms; and/or salespeople throughout the U.S., as well as Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://shawinc.com.