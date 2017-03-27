We believe eFORCE will have a positive impact on our department’s goals by streamlining the functions between officers and dispatch.

The town of West Yellowstone, Montana has chosen eFORCE Software to provide its police department with new-age software solutions for its dispatchers, records staff and officers.

The department’s mission is to “work closely with local residents, visitors and other law enforcement agencies to prevent and solve crime so that all can enjoy a high quality of life” in West Yellowstone.

Chief of Police, Scott Newell, is confident that eFORCE’s flexible solutions will help his department better fulfill this mission.

“We believe eFORCE will have a positive impact on our department’s goals by streamlining the functions between officers and dispatch,” said Newell.

He claimed mobile use, unlimited user licenses and iOS compatibility as the key reasons he decided to partner with eFORCE.

Newell’s officers are particularly excited about the mobile capabilities of the software.

In addition to the value delivered through eFORCE’s computer-aided dispatch software, records management software, mobile software and iOS app, Newell has also enjoyed the relationship he has developed with the eFORCE team.

At a time when agencies are concerned about vendors promising more than can be delivered, Newell said the best part of his experience working with eFORCE has been their “efforts to personalize our contract, while remaining realistic.”

West Yellowstone is the closest town to Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first national park. The police department consists of six sworn officers who serve roughly 1,300 permanent residents and close to four million visitors per year throughout the town and the Hebgen Basin area.

About eFORCE Software

eFORCE Software is a tenured public safety software provider that offers flexible, state-of-the art, web-based solutions in a hosted or locally installed environment. Hundreds of customers enjoy the benefits of eFORCE’s proven, leading-edge technologies, which range from small hosted campus police departments to an entire country. For additional information, visit https://eforcesoftware.com.