GroBucket: Ordinary Bucket Turned Portable Self-Watering Garden

Brian Graffius invented “GroBucket,” a recycled perforated plastic insert that transforms ordinary buckets into portable self-watering gardens. Fitting snuggly in the bottom of an ordinary bucket to create a water reservoir allowing optimal water/air transfer for healthy roots, GroBucket is the new solution to successful homegrown goodness.

As a Mechanical Engineer and after years of frustrating gardening methods, Graffius sought a better way to sustain a home garden. Testing techniques such as raised beds and square-foot gardening to aquaponics, Graffius found each method possessed inherent benefits and drawbacks. When he turned to container gardeners as an easy option, the southern heat turned an enjoyable pastime into a water-hauling drudgery and Graffius knew there had to be another solution. GroBucket was born.

Partnering with Designer friend, Kelvin Morgan, Graffius addresses the challenges faced by most gardening enthusiasts who lead busy lives—limited space, inconvenience, a brown thumb, and expense. Just place the GroBucket insert in a bucket or suitable decorative gardening container, fill with soil or favorite plant mix and add plant. Place your GroBucket in a sunny window, near a grow-light, or outside on a balcony, back-deck, or front porch. Get-Ready-Grow!

Graffius and Morgan are launching a Kickstarter, crowd-funding campaign, to propel the invention for public availability—novice gardeners to experts, even those across the globe who will glean an improved nutritional and financial future via gardening made easy. “GroBucket Backers” can join a movement that promotes sustainability by empowering healthy communities in our inner-city neighborhoods to third world countries. Visit GroBucket’s Kickstarter Campaign.

About GroBucket:

Grobucket is an affordable, simple and quick method of gardening to produce that vine-ripened produce at home without the price tag and complexity of today’s trending urban gardening techniques. From delicate herbs, tomatoes, strawberries and flowers, to hearty root vegetables like potatoes and carrots, and even small fruit trees, GroBucket can grow it. For more information visit the GroBucket website.