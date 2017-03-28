Milgard Wins Distinguished AAMA Award in Fenestration Industry

AAMA chairman award “Over the years, Milgard has partnered with AAMA to create training and certification programs for window installers,” said Kim Flanary, director of quality & manufacturing engineering at Milgard.

The American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) recently recognized Milgard® Windows & Doors with the Chairman’s Award, their highest company honor, at their 80th Annual Conference.

The Chairman’s Award is awarded to an AAMA member company by the outgoing Chairman of the Board for their outstanding commitment and dedication supporting the association and the fenestration industry.

Milgard joined AAMA in 1965 with a focus on education, product certification requirements and helping shape industry standards for window installation field testing.

“Over the years, Milgard has partnered with AAMA to create training and certification programs for window installers,” said Kim Flanary, director of quality & manufacturing engineering at Milgard (pictured at left with Chris Roderick). “We also helped develop a structured, problem solving approach to forensic field evaluation and testing.”

“The window industry has truly benefited from the work Milgard has done with AAMA over their many years of membership and service,” said Mike DeSoto, Chairman of the AAMA Board.

AAMA is known for their long history of industry leadership with their development of window and door quality standards. An AAMA Gold Label denotes a product has met their strict performance requirements, as tested by a third party. Milgard window and patio doors meet these high standards, demonstrating successful product performance.

To learn more about AAMA Gold Label criteria for high quality windows visit milgard.com/Quality.

About Milgard Windows & Doors Corporation

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, all backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized for manufacturing the nation’s highest quality vinyl windows eight times in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), parent company of Milgard Windows & Doors, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit Masco.com.

