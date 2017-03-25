Wholesale distributor of gardening products, Sunlight Supply (Vancouver, WA), is now an exclusive distributor for the PreGro products line in the indoor and hydroponic gardening market. Sunlight Supply has nine distribution warehouses across the United States, allowing retailers to seamlessly order and quickly receive the eco-friendly PreGro Plant Sprayer and its range of accessories.

“Our customers will enjoy the ease of use and fatigue-free design of this unique sprayer,” said Brooks Barlow of Sunlight Supply. “Unlike conventional sprayers, PreGro sprayers deliver an atomized, ultra-fine, continuous and consistent mist that’s ideal for use in hydroponic and soil-based indoor gardening. Liquid fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides can all be used with this innovative sprayer. It’s a wonderful complement to our sprayer offering.”

Unlike common garden sprayers, the PreGro Plant Sprayer is easy to control, eliminating under- or overdosing plants. Gardeners can use the PreGro Plant Sprayer with their own pesticide or fertilizer solution to deliver a precise, continuous and uniform spray to only those plants affected by unwanted pests. The sprayer atomizes up to 18 ounces of liquid and covers up to 120 sq. ft. Each PreGro Plant Sprayer comes fully pressurized and secured to a 6 oz. glass container. Simple to fill, attach and spray, every unit is disposable and recyclable.

Other products in the PreGro Plant Sprayer line include the PreGro Plant Sprayer Replacement Unit, the PreGro vGrip and the 6 oz. PreGro Replacement Glass Jar. The sprayer replacement unit atomizes any solution added to the the PreGro Sprayer, while the vGrip allows for maximum spray comfort and zero finger fatigue. PreGro Sprayer replacement glass jars are shatter resistant, easy to clean, and reusable.

About PreGro - PreGro is a patented plant sprayer manufacturer. In the USA by Chicago Aerosol, a custom formulator and manufacturer of aerosol products. The PreGro Sprayer was designed for plant laboratories, and the professional user looking for a portable sprayer that will outperform trigger Sprayers. Also designed for conscious grower, do-it-yourself gardener, allowing individuals to optimize their pant surface coverage; while avoid wasting harsh chemicals and utilize specific solutions/ or organic solutions.