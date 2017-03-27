Optoma has launched its new flagship Optoma ProScene ZU850 WUXGA, dual-laser projector to deliver maximum performance, flexibility and reliability to the ProAV market. With an industry-leading laser light source and multiple lens and connectivity options, we are excited to see how professionals embrace the ZU850 in a wide variety of environments.

Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of video and audio products, has launched its new flagship Optoma ProScene ZU850 WUXGA, dual-laser projector

to deliver maximum performance, flexibility and reliability to the ProAV market. In addition, the company has released the Optoma ProScene ZU650+ projector with an improved color gamut, adding a performance upgrade to its popular ZU650 model. Every aspect of these new laser projectors has been designed and built to suit the demanding requirements of even the most complex professional venue and installation.

The Optoma ProScene ZU850 is a flagship WUXGA laser phosphor projector designed for large professional venues including entertainment, auditoriums, museums and houses of worship. With 8,000 ANSI lumens, up to 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio with Extreme Black enabled, and MultiColor Laser (MCL) technology featuring both blue and red lasers, the ZU850 provides incredibly bright, rich and vibrant images. A built-in 3G-SDI port also makes this projector stand out as a ProAV market leader.

Features of the Optoma ProScene ZU850 include:



Resolution: 1920 x 1200 WUXGA

Brightness: 8,000 ANSI lumens to effectively light up large professional venues

Light Source: Laser phosphor, providing 20,000+ hours of virtually maintenance-free operation

Laser Type: MCL, featuring both blue and red lasers for a wider color gamut

Optical Engine: Airtight optical engine independently dust-certified to IP6X

Contrast Ratio: 2,000:1 full on/off; 2,000,000:1 with Extreme Black enabled

Vertical and Horizontal Lens Shift: 50% vertical, 15% Horizontal

Motorized Lens Shift, zoom and focus

Edge Blending and Warping: Yes, built in

Throw Ratio: 0.75:1 to 5.5:1, with five interchangeable lens options

Connectivity: A wide array, including HDMI, DVI-D, HDBaseT and 3G-SDI

Pricing: The ZU850 is available now for an estimated street price of $11,499

“The ZU850 is a sophisticated, state-of-the-art installation projector offering versatility and reliability for professional environments,” said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “With an industry-leading laser light source and multiple lens and connectivity options, we are excited to see how professionals embrace the ZU850 in a wide variety of environments.”

In addition, the company is launching an upgraded model to its successful ZU650 projector with the Optoma ProScene ZU650+. This 6,000 lumen WUXGA projector features an improved color gamut, now reaching Rec.709 color, providing better edge blending and color integration. It is available for purchase now for an estimated street price of $9,999.

Optoma provides a wide range of projectors that fill a variety of ProAV applications and installations – including digital signage, museums, art galleries, auditoriums, houses of worship and classrooms.

The Optoma ProScene ZU850 and ZU650+ are available for purchase through authorized dealers including AVI-SPL, Audio General, Full Compass and VMI. For more information about Optoma or any of its products, please visit http://www.optomausa.com/pro.

About Optoma Technology

Optoma Technology is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for home entertainment and theater, ProAV and business. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and NuForce products deliver stunning crystal clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, which has continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.optomausa.com.