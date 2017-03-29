LaserGifts®, a souvenir and gift manufacturer specializing in personalized name programs, announced that retailers across the country have committed to a record number of floor display placements of The Swing Thing™ program. Store owners and buyers from all retail formats purchased the revolutionary name program including gift stores, souvenir destinations, amusement and water parks, and outdoor attractions near national and state parks. Early sales results from the field indicate that consumers also love this innovative souvenir, with retail locations selling an average of 17 pieces per day in off-season.

“It’s always been a major dream of mine to bring a novelty to market that never stops moving and never needs batteries. I knew from the past success of our solar powered keychain that consumers are attracted to fun items that blink, move, or catch your attention in some way,” said David Mudrick, Founder and CEO. “The product development team has been working on this concept for over two years, so it’s exciting to see that customers love the product as much as I do. We all can’t wait to see how The Swing Thing™ performs once tourist season begins in the summer.”

The Swing Thing™ is a captivating desk accessory where your name is propelled back and forth by solar powered energy. A colorful label decorates the base of the product which features the travel destination where the souvenir is purchased.

With the launch of The Swing Thing™, LaserGifts® evolved the solar powered technology that produced its’ line of solar super sellers – the solar powered keychain, the solar powered zipper pull, and the solar powered carabiner. The Swing Thing™ utilizes an electrical processor that converts the power of light energy into a tiny electromagnet that keeps the emblem swinging. View The Swing Thing™ in action by visiting the following video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykL5PwqV4Qc

Early 2017 Retail Sales Highlights:

California theme park sold 50 pieces in first 2 days.

Major tourist destination in Arizona sold 60 pieces in first 7 days.

- 3 pieces sold in first 30 minutes while display was being set up.

- Buyer predicts sales will double as summer season approaches.



Average retail price point is $10.99.

The Swing Thing™ also proved to be one of the most innovative novelty products in the ad specialties industry this year. The item made its debut to promotional product distributors at the PPAI Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, followed by the ASI Orlando 2017 trade show. Event management disclosed that the number of samples and requests for more information on The Swing Thing™ far exceeded that of any other products being exhibited at the shows. The Swing Thing™ is available to ad specialties distributors through sister-company, AspenLine™, asi/37159 and PPAI/438893. Distributors can learn more by visiting the AspenLine™ website at http://aspenline.com/ or through popular promotional products search software platforms such as ESP and SAGE.

About LaserGifts®: LaserGifts® is the premier souvenir and gift company in the United States today. For over 30 years, it has manufactured superior, high-quality and high-profit products, specializing in name programs. Products can be found in many prominent locations such as nationally recognized attractions and popular gift and souvenir stores. LaserGifts® is one of the larger employers in Northern Arizona between the three facilities that comprise company headquarters in Prescott, Arizona. More information on the company and its products can be found at http://lasergifts.com/.

About AspenLine™: AspenLine™ is a high quality, custom gift supplier to the promotional products industry. It specializes in laser engraved wood and anodized aluminum products that include pens, desk accessories, pocket tools, key rings, picture frames, magnets, and most recently, The Swing Thing™. AspenLIne™ only markets to promotional product distributors. Ad specialty distributors can view the product line at http://aspenline.com/.