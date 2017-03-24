American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Wins 2017 Lipper Fund Award

We are honored to receive this Lipper Award, which is a reflection of our manager selection process and our continued role as a fiduciary on behalf of our clients.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (“American Beacon”), a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets, announced today that the American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund (Institutional: AVFIX) has received a 2017 Lipper Fund Award for best in category performance for the 10-year period out of 58 Small Cap Value Funds.

“We are honored to receive this Lipper Award, which is a reflection of our manager selection process and our continued role as a fiduciary on behalf of our clients,” Gene L. Needles, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Beacon, said. “I am also proud that we could deliver an extended period of outperformance for our shareholders.”

Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and ten-year performance (ending December 31, 2017) relative to their peers, based on Lipper’s proprietary performance-based methodology. For more information, please visit http://www.lipperfundawards.com/.

About American Beacon Advisors

Established in 1986, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. is a leading provider of investment advisory services to institutional and retail markets. American Beacon Advisors serves defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, corporations and other institutional investors, as well as retail clients. The firm also provides corporate cash management and fixed-income separate account management.

American Beacon Advisors manages the American Beacon Funds, a series of competitively priced mutual funds. The Funds employ a “manager of managers” investment style and currently include international and domestic equity, fixed-income and money market funds. As of December 31, 2016, American Beacon Advisors had $53.8 billion in assets under management. For more information, go to http://www.americanbeaconfunds.com or follow on Twitter via @AmBeacon.

