Obalon Balloon System The patient simply swallows a small capsule, which dissolves in the stomach to allow the Obalon balloon to expand.

Prominant bariatric surgeon and well-known weight-loss surgery expert, Dr. Carson Liu of SkyLex Advanced Surgical, Inc. is thrilled to offer the recently FDA-approved Obalon Balloon System to his patients. The Obalon is the newest gastric balloon procedure, and this procedure adds to SkyLex Advanced Surgical’s already comprehensive list of weight-loss services. Dr. Liu is proud to announce that his practice is one of the very few practices to offer all three major gastric balloon procedures as well as other bariatric surgery options allowing his patients to truly compare and make informed decisions about their health conveniently in private consultation with him.

The Obalon Balloon System is the first and only FDA-approved gas-filled weight loss balloon, designed for convenience and comfort. While other gastric balloon products are designed to be inserted surgically, the Obalon Balloon System eliminates the need for anesthesia during insertion of the balloon. The patient simply swallows a small capsule, which then dissolves in the stomach to allow the Obalon balloon to expand. Dr. Liu has inserted multiple Obalon balloons among his participating patients. He reports that the Obalon balloon is easy to place in patients, and more significantly, the patients have not experienced severe nausea after placement.

Like other gastric balloon products on the market, the Obalon Balloon System facilitates healthy weight-loss by taking up space that would otherwise be filled with excess food intake. The Obalon Baloon System has already seen major success in clinical trials, with participants losing up to 50 pounds. On average, 89.5% of clinical trial participants maintained the weight-loss after one year. Dr. Liu believes that the Obalon Balloon System, along with a 12-month nutrition and exercise regimen and ongoing patient support from his team, enables successful weight loss.

Dr. Carson Liu is a leading bariatric surgeon in Southern California providing patients with top-quality care and individualized attention for weight loss issues. He is a recognized expert in both weight loss surgery and medical weight loss programs, and is experienced in multiple weight loss surgical techniques and methods.