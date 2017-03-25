A2LA Recognized by FCC to Accredit Test Firms in Non-MRA Countries

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently released DA-17-274A1 (released March 23, 2017). This release details the expansion of A2LA’s current FCC scope of recognition to include accreditation of testing laboratories located in non-MRA countries. This includes the People’s Republic of China, India, Philippines, and Thailand. As of July 13, 2017, laboratories testing in support of FCC Declaration of Conformity (DoC) and Certification programs must be accredited by a body that the FCC has recognized as meeting their requirements for issuing accreditation. After issuing accreditation of the laboratories in these countries, A2LA will designate the laboratory to the FCC for recognition (a two-step process as described in Section 2.949 of the FCC rules). A2LA has been accrediting laboratories testing in support of FCC requirements for over 20 years and currently accredits laboratories worldwide, many of which are in non-MRA countries.

“A2LA’s approval will allow a path for FCC recognition of laboratories in a non-MRA country to test telecommunication devices to be sold or marketed in the U.S.”, noted Adam Gouker, A2LA General Manager. “A2LA openly welcomes all applicants for accreditation and is committed to providing prompt attention to their accreditation needs.”

A2LA urges all interested laboratories in the non-MRA countries to begin the accreditation process as soon as possible to avoid delays, and the risk of missing the July 13, 2017 deadline. A2LA is positioned with the necessary resources (full-time staff and technical assessors) to assist in the accreditation of these interested laboratories. For additional information or to request an estimate of costs associated with A2LA’s accreditation program, please contact Mrs. Megan Riebau (240 575 7492 or mriebau(at)A2LA.org).

