Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leader in eDiscovery, today announced that they have achieved kCura’s Orange-level Relativity Best in Service recognition for providing an exceptional Relativity experience for end users. 2017 is the sixth consecutive year that CDS has earned Orange-level status. CDS has been a Relativity Best in Service partner since the program’s inception and was one of the first service providers to earn the Orange-level designation. CDS was also the first partner to deliver the complete Relativity platform.

The process to earn the Best in Service designation is a rigorous one that includes performance requirements determined by precise metrics built into the Relativity platform. Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners’ individual data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

“CDS is committed to providing industry-leading infrastructure, project management, and advisory services to support the most demanding eDiscovery matters,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS. “We are proud to be recognized by kCura for our continued investment in the Relativity platform, from both technology- and workflow-related perspectives.”

kCura has two designations for Best in Service partners’ data centers: Orange and Blue. While both designate data centers that provide a quality Relativity experience, Orange-level sites have made additional investments in people, process and technology to manage installations with above-average user counts—all while maintaining the high standards of Best in Service.

“CDS has been a long-term partner, and it’s great that they have recertified as an Orange-level Best in Service partner for the 6th year,” said George Orr, Vice President of Customer Success and Support at kCura. “It really shows how committed they are to offering an outstanding Relativity experience to their customers.”

About CDS

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, advisory services, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by the National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned legal experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago and Washington DC. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and Type 2 SOC 2 audited data centers in the US and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is http://www.cdslegal.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 12,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform—with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.