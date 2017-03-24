Lightspeed Systems Relay for Chrome interface "Relay for Chrome helps schools ensure that their Chromebooks are being used for safe, effective learning, which is essential to making a mobile device initiative worth the investment."

Today, ed-tech provider Lightspeed Systems announced Lightspeed Systems Relay for Chrome, a comprehensive solution designed exclusively for Chrome OS devices in K-12 education. The all-in-one, cloud-based solution maximizes return on investment of school Chromebooks with simple tools for filtering, protecting, geolocating and reporting on the devices.

Lightspeed’s newest product is designed to satisfy the needs of K-12 schools, which are purchasing Chromebooks in record numbers to support mobile device initiatives. Featuring quick, easy setup and a cloud-based interface that can be accessed anywhere, Lightspeed Systems Relay for Chrome is a complete solution that enables school IT departments to:



Report on devices with detailed insight into user activity, from an entire district down to individual students

Filter access to the internet, including social media and SSL sites, with granular policies for staff and students

Protect students from inappropriate content with features to identify high-risk online activity in real time

Locate lost or stolen devices with precise geolocation tools, keeping ROI high

“When we speak to school IT departments around the world, we hear an overwhelming need for a powerful, comprehensive solution for Chromebooks,” says Lightspeed Systems President and CEO Brian Thomas. “Lightspeed Systems Relay for Chrome helps schools ensure that their Chromebooks are being used for safe, effective learning, which is essential to making a mobile device initiative worth the investment.”

To learn more about Lightspeed Systems Relay for Chrome, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com/relay/.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 5,500 districts in the United States and 25,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated solutions for smarter K-12 school networks: Web Filter, Mobile Manager, Classroom Orchestrator, Management Bundle for Windows and Relay for Chrome. To learn more, visit http://www.lightspeedsystems.com.