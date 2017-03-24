Convene’s HSS is purpose-built for virtualization. This partnership has enabled us to bring industry’s first end-to-end VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution, paving the way for communication service providers to migrate to an All-IP network

Convene Networks is providing its commercially available Home Subscriber Server (HSS) which is purpose-built for virtualization, reliability and redundancy. The HSS provides all information associated with mobile subscribers which are required for service provisioning, identification, authentication, authorization, routing, call handling, GPRS mode transmission, charging, subscriber tracing, and network operations and maintenance purposes.

“Tech Mahindra continues to introduce compelling solutions that are accelerating communication service providers’ transformation towards hyper-scale, software-centric networks,” said Peeyush Goyal, SVP, Network Services at Tech Mahindra. “Convene’s HSS is purpose-built for virtualization. This partnership has enabled us to bring industry’s first end-to-end VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution, paving the way for communication service providers to migrate to an All-IP network cost effectively.”

VoLTE technology allows operators to offer both voice and data on an LTE data network, without switching between bands, and telcos are realizing the importance of VoLTE and VoWiFi owing to the better quality and lesser cost associated with it.

Tech Mahindra’s VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service is the best-of-class end-to-end fully virtualized solution that can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively and simplifies the path to an all-IP network. Designed, deployed and operated by Tech Mahindra, and working with Convene HSS, among other partners, it empowers service providers to offer the VoLTE services to customers with reduced operational costs without requiring any internal skillset realignment.

This joint solution is one of potentially several scalable services that can be deployed at the network edge, network core or as an over-the-top Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) managed service by Tech Mahindra.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.2 billion company with 117,000+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 837 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2016 list).

We are part of the USD 17.8 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

About Convene Networks

Convene Networks is a software solution provider for the Wireless and Telecommunications markets. We supply high availability, reliable solutions to meet our customer needs. Convene Networks is transforming the way that telecommunications service providers design and grow their network. Convene Networks’ primary focus is to develop high-performance telecommunications network software solutions that are purpose-built for NFV. Our solutions enable service providers to rapidly scale critical mobile network nodes to meet the demands of their every changing networks, while also offering market leading performance. Convene Networks helps telecommunications service providers accelerate innovation by removing the complexities of dedicated hardware platforms, so you can focus on driving your business forward.

