2017 iaedp Symposium Sets All-Time Attendance Record

The iaedp Foundation, the premier provider of educational programs and training standards for eating disorder specialists and other medical professionals caring for those suffering from the full spectrum of disordered eating, announced today that the 2017 Symposium set a new attendance record of over 800, as eating disorders professionals from nearly all 50 states and several countries converged on the Green Valley Resort in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to make history at the iaedp Foundation, further cementing our place as one of the top educational and networking events in the field of eating disorders,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation. “We thank our attendees, the iaedp Board of Directors and the iaedp Presidents Council for their overwhelming support.”

On opening day of the 2017 Symposium, attendees participated in sessions on a wide variety of topics ranging from reconceptualizing trauma in individuals with eating disorders to social brain function in anorexia nervosa. Peggy Orenstein capped off the day with her keynote address titled “Girls and Sex: Navigating from Shame to Joy.”

The 2017 iaedp Symposium continues through Sunday, March 26 with more than seven keynote speakers and special events, nearly 60 workshops and poster presentations and the announcement of the winners of the Imagine Me Beyond What You See Body Image Mannequin art competition.

About iaedp: Established in 1985, iaedp (http://www.iaedp.com) offers a highly respected certification process for specializing in eating disorder treatment.