GetGSI.com With the ever-increasing threat of cyber-attacks, we are very pleased to release gShield Authentication, which will give organizations an additional layer of security to protect their mission critical information in JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

GSI, Inc. (GetGSI.com) today announced it will be hosting six (6) JD Edwards educational sessions at the Collaborate 17 Conference as well as releasing gShield Authentication, a two-factor authentication (2FA) application for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. In addition, GSI will be releasing its highly anticipated self-service password reset application, gShield Password Reset, shortly after the conference. GSI will be exhibiting and demoing their entire line of products April 2-6 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada (booth 425).

GSI’s educational sessions are as follows:



JD Edwards: Security & Compliance Model Redesign Case Study

Case Study: JD Edwards Inventory Reconciliation

10 Easy Ways to Improve JDE System Performance & Availability

Case Study: How to go FASTER Using One View Financial Statements! (New in E1 9.2)

JD Edwards: UDO's Don't Have to be UFO's Case Study

Customer Panel: Effectively Managing JDE Technical Infrastructure with Limited Resources

For a complete list of GSI’s sessions, times and locations, please visit GSI Collaborate 17 Schedule or stop by the GSI booth – 425.

"GSI believes that the best way for customers to derive the most value from JD Edwards is through education," said Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, Inc. "In addition to our six (6) strategic sessions, GSI also conducts weekly educational webcasts and hosts a series of 9.2 upgrade workshops around the country. All free of charge.”

For GSI’s complete list of upcoming webcasts, please visit GSI Educational Webcasts, or for information on our upgrade workshops, please visit 9.2 Upgrade Workshops.

With the release of gShield Authentication, organizations can now provide an additional layer of credentialed security when a user is logging into JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, using two factor authentication (2FA) technology. With the soon to be released gShield Password Reset, organizations will be able to provide user self-service for resetting a forgotten password without needing to engage the company’s CNC administrator.

"With the ever-increasing threat of cyber-attacks, we are very pleased to release gShield Authentication, which will give organizations an additional layer of security to protect their mission critical information in JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. gShield Password Reset will also be a very welcome addition for users and CNC administrators as this is a long overdue feature.”, said Kevin R. Herrig.

For more information about gShield, please visit GetGSI.com or stop by the GSI booth at the conference.

About GSI, Inc.

As a certified Oracle Platinum Partner and a recognized industry leader, GSI, Inc. (GetGSI.com) specializes in providing a broad spectrum of business, functional, and technical consulting services for enterprise applications, including Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle NetSuite, Oracle Cloud, Salesforce and more. The client-centric consultancy offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including AppCare, a 24/7 managed service; GENIUS, an advanced monitoring and performance analytics application; GENISYS, a solution for modeling, measuring and maximizing system performance; gShield, a two-factor authentication solution for JD Edwards; RapidReconciler®, its inventory reconciliation software; as well as JDE CLOUD9, a complete cloud-based hosted service. GSI consulting services are backed by its signature 100 percent guarantee. Founded in 2004, the rapidly growing company is headquartered in Atlanta with locations nationwide. GSI, Inc. was recently named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. list of fastest growing companies for two consecutive years.