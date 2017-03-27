Almost 700 attendees from 17 countries joined World of Modular to learn about modular building trends and best practices, display products, and network with key personnel. “The potential business opportunities, education, networking, and international attendance at the World of Modular will definitely lead to more shared ideas and amazing innovation from our industry this year."

The Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2017 World of Modular conference drew a diverse crowd of almost 700 attendees to Tucson, Arizona including representatives from 17 countries. Attendees included owners, developers, suppliers, manufacturers, architects, engineers and more.

“The potential business opportunities, education, networking, and international attendance at the World of Modular will definitely lead to more shared ideas and amazing innovation from our industry this year,” said Tom Hardiman Executive Director of the MBI.

The annual event showcases the industry’s best building projects in its Awards of Distinction competition. A prestigious panel of judges scored building entries on a number of criteria, including architectural excellence, technical innovation, cost effectiveness, energy efficiency, and calendar days to complete.

“This year’s Awards of Distinction contest was very competitive, with more than one hundred entries overall,” said Hardiman. “Our panel of independent judges had some tough choices to make, so I congratulate all our winners on their awards.”

The winner of the coveted “Judge’s Choice” and two additional awards including “Best of Show” in the permanent modular and relocatable modular categories was NRB, Inc. with their projects Adi Development Group – Condominium Sales Pavilion and with their affiliate Triumph Modular for the Pagliuca Harvard Life Lab. The “Best of Show” for marketing was Guerdon Modular Buildings with its tradeshow booth for hotel developers with Marriott. The green building “Best of Show” category was won by R.i. S.p.A. with their Modus_NG project.

MBI honored Michael Bollero, Sr. of Aries Building Systems, LLC with its Outstanding Achievement Award. Bollero was thankful for the acknowledgment of his years of dedication and service to the association, he praised his children for being his greatest accomplishment and thanked those in the industry who have supported him throughout his career.

Laurie Robert of NRB, Inc. was inducted into the MBI Hall of Fame. Robert was the first female and first Canadian president of the MBI. She spoke to showing support for the organization by donating to the 5-in-5 initiative and encouraged the education of the younger generations in modular construction.

MBI concluded the convention with the announcement of the 2018 World of Modular Convention date and location; March 22-25, 2018 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

Changing the Way the World Builds: Greener, Faster, Smarter. The Modular Building Institute is the international nonprofit trade association that has served the modular construction industry for more than 30 years. Members are suppliers, manufacturers and contractors involved in all aspects of modular projects -- from complex multistory solutions to temporary accommodations. As the voice of commercial modular construction, MBI expands the use of off-site construction through innovative construction practices, outreach, education to the construction community and customers, and recognition of high-quality modular designs and facilities. For more information on modular construction, visit http://www.modular.org.