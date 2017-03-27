Legal Marketing Firm to Give Away the New Tesla Model S on April 22

“While TV advertising can still be a strong source of leads, many attorneys find online video allows them to lower costs and bring in better, more efficient results,” said Michael Mogill, President and CEO of Crisp Video Group.

Crisp Video Group (http://www.crispvideo.com/legal), an Atlanta-based legal video marketing and production firm, is using the rapid growth of online video to bring attorneys better clients, bigger cases and even a new Tesla Model S.

The growing use of online video among law firms is consistent with changing consumer viewing habits. Last month, YouTube announced its viewers watch more than 1 billion hours of videos a day -- an amount that’s on pace to soon surpass TV viewership.

“While TV advertising can still be a strong source of leads, many attorneys find online video allows them to lower costs and bring in better, more efficient results,” said Michael Mogill, President and CEO of Crisp Video Group. “Our clients regularly see an average return on investment of 300 percent and a 2- to 10-times increase in their case values.”

One of those clients is attorney Angus Lee, who approach Crisp Video shortly after starting his private practice, a two-attorney criminal defense firm in Vancouver, Wash. Lee was looking to brand his practice and give potential clients a way to get to know the firm’s attorneys before an initial consultation.

“My video easily brought about a 10-times ROI in less than a year.” Lee said. “It had an instant impact, and our firm was profitable very quickly.”

Daniel Stockman, a criminal defense attorney, in Omaha, Neb., has seen similar results.

“The first month my videos were fully up and running I netted over $50,000 in sales -- easily the best month I have ever had,” he said.

In December 2016, Crisp Video launched a referral program to increase awareness about the benefits of legal video marketing. In addition to giving away several exclusive gifts -- including hand-crafted shoes, custom-made suits and trips to Atlanta -- one referral partner will soon receive the new Tesla Model S.

On April 22, at Avvo’s Lawyernomics 2017 conference in Las Vegas, Mogill will randomly draw a name from the people who referred Crisp clients as part of the referral program. That person will get the keys to the new Tesla Model S valued at $77,700.

“The reason we’re giving away the car and all the other exclusive gifts is simple,” Mogill added. “If we’re going to ask our clients to leverage video marketing, step outside their comfort zones, and be game changers within their industry, we need to lead by example.”

About Crisp Video Group

Crisp Video Group is a national legal video marketing company that produces high-quality and engaging legal videos for attorneys all over the country. Crisp is consistently recognized for creating engaging legal videos that help attorneys see a 2 to 10 times increase in case values. By simply bringing in higher-value cases, attorneys who produce videos with Crisp Video see an average return on investment of 300% and routinely double and triple their revenue -- sometimes within just 6 months. They have been featured in Forbes, Avvo, ABA, PILMMA, The Huffington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Visit http://www.crispvideo.com/legal for more information.