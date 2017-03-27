Jelastic Cloud Scripting Launched to Automate Managed Hosting Services

Cloud Scripting transforms available infrastructure and collected expertise into automated managed hosting services by providing customers with pre-configured application lifecycle flows, investing minimum efforts and resources into repetitive tasks.

Jelastic, Inc., cloud PaaS for hosting business and internal development processes, today launched Cloud Scripting, a new solution to help service providers make the complex things easy for end customers, hence, increasing the added value to its managed services.

Service providers can automate environment provisioning, applications deployment, clustering, scaling, management and multi-service interconnections for a wide range of customers by simply scripting the required application blueprints. Cloud Scripting significantly reduces the implementation cost of managed services as most of the flows become automated and do not need permanent involvement of an experienced technical team.

“Cloud Scripting transforms available infrastructure and collected expertise into automated managed hosting services by providing customers with pre-configured application lifecycle flows, investing minimum efforts and resources into repetitive tasks,” said Ruslan Synytsky, Jelastic CEO and co-founder.

At the same time, Cloud Scripting allows to extend the functionality of the platform itself by easily integrating with 3rd party cloud tools and services (SSL, CDN, DDoS Protection, GitHub, New Relic, SendGrid, Plesk, cPanel, Galera Cluster, etc.) using external APIs and custom scripts.

"Cloud Scripting enables us to deliver solutions to our customers instead of merely servers. It means that Layershift customers get expert results right out of the box: instead of wrestling with mundane infrastructure, our customers focus entirely on ensuring their project's success," said Damien Ransome, Layershift Service Director.

As a result, the customers get automatically managed environments and can focus on their projects development but not on struggling with infrastructure settings and repetitive routine tasks. And providers do not spend much time on configuring such environments with specific application flow for each user, as well as do not need a numerous team of experts to support the customers’ projects.

Jelastic Cloud Scripting is designed to program the cloud platform behavior throughout applications lifecycle and accomplishing a set of scenarios as follows:



Provisioning of clustered environment topologies from simple blueprints

One click deploy with zero downtime re-deployment

Multi-region and multi-cloud deployment scenarios

Automating scaling up and down, in and out

Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

Automating management of Docker containers

Health checking and alerting about application issues

Automated data replication, backup and disaster recovery

Custom integration with 3d party services and tools

More details on how to work with Cloud Scripting can be found in the official documentation.

