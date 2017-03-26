Bindomatic's new Accel Ultra processes documents twice as fast as the previous generation of binders and will debut at the distributors conference.

Bindomatic AB, the Binding Efficiency Experts — parent company of Coverbind Corporation — today announced its Global Distributors Conference will be held at the Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach in Dubai, UAE. Beginning April 2, the conference will introduce Bindomatic’s ground-breaking new line of thermal binding machines – the Accel Series to distributors and reinforce strong, working partnerships.

“I am very proud and excited to personally introduce our newest technology as well as innovative distributor-focused programs to help ensure the future success of our partners in the binding industry,” said Göran Tolf, Bindomatic's CEO.

Distributors will enjoy hands-on exploration of the new Accel Series machines: Accel Cube, Accel Ultra, and Accel Ultra+. The machines boast speeds that are twice as fast as the previous generation with the same great binding strength and quality. During the conference, these incredible machines will be offered only to attendees at special pricing before their official release date.

Bindomatic’s Global Distributors Conference will give distributors access to engage with key Bindomatic leaders including:



Göran Tolf, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

John Davis, Chief Sales Officer/ Chief Marketing Officer

Lars Lundström, Export Director

Erin French, Vice President - Customer Logistics

The luxurious Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach will host the three day conference. After daily meetings, guests will unwind surrounded by the turquoise waters of Jumeirah Beach, relax in stylish accommodations, and indulge in award winning dining.

About Bindomatic and Coverbind

Bindomatic AB is a Swedish corporation and technology-leading manufacturer of best-in-class document binding solutions, doing business on a global scale for over 40 years through a vast distributor network as well as wholly owned subsidiaries. The U.S. headquarters are located in Wilmington, N.C. under the trademark Coverbind Corporation. The group is dedicated to providing top-quality business solutions for professional document finishing. They continue to strive to be the world leaders in off-line finishing by supplying best-in-class binding machines as well as unmatched quality with a variety of covers and supplies. Visit http://www.coverbind.com for more.