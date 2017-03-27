Advantexe Launches Strategy Execution Research Study

Advantexe Learning Solutions The data clearly showed that leadership was effectively communicating the strategy, but employees were struggling with the skills necessary to execute it.

Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in business simulation-centric training, today announced the launch of a new research study, The Business Readiness Report. The report explores the correlation between understanding corporate strategy, having the skills needed to execute that strategy, and the actual success of achieving individual and company goals.

There are many variables that can affect the execution of a business strategy from industry dynamics and economic uncertainty, to innovation and new competitor entry into the market. Advantexe implemented the Business Readiness Survey to better understand how employees at any level of a company recognize their strategy and how effective they are at implementing it. The results of the survey identified;



72% of the respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they understood their company’s strategy.

However, despite understanding the strategy, only 42% of the companies achieved 76% or greater of the corporate goals.

The survey also found that of the 42% of the companies that achieved their goals, the employees’ business acumen skills were high.

92% understood how a company makes money

86% had a clear understanding about how their function affects company success

81% understood the role other functions have in impacting company success

“The results of the survey were a bit surprising,” said Jim Brodo, Advantexe’s Chief Marketing Officer and author of the report. “The data clearly showed that leadership was effectively communicating the strategy, but that employees were struggling with the skills necessary to execute it. The survey recognized employees with a stronger comfort level in core business skills had significantly higher levels of goal attainment.”

