At a recent two-day event for startups, Open Brace, leading software products publishing firm based in Chennai, had introduced its in-house built automation services platform BOTLR, and announced its successful implementation of the AI sourcing platform. Apart from the many APIs that BOTLR consumes for text-based conversational services, Open Brace's offerings combines every AI-driven analysis with years of experience in the field of behavioral economics, interpreting the data in the context of human behavior, to help marketers predict how events behave. BOTLR supports over 12 popular customer acquisition channels for e-sourcing. To learn more about BOTLR ― http://sourcing.openingbrace.com/

"The audience we cater to is diverse. Having worked with leading brands over these years, we intimately do understand the boundaries of our native audience." said Arun Bala, CEO Open Brace, "From bots, for a simple use-case such as generating traffic, to customer support, order placement, to e-commerce multi-channel fulfillment — the applications are many. We provide relevant content with the right context at a scale that is otherwise challenging to unlock on multi-channel platforms."

"We love experimenting. And, what started as a home-brew experiment 2 years earlier has today evolved to a platform which is helping businesses across India adopt automation. We have deployed bots that converse in real time, and understand future opportunities, translate a lead's inquiry requirements which have people answering requests over messaging, and brands insight into what customers want in few seconds a conversation has been initiated."

Machine learning is a form of intelligence that enables programs learn progressively as they are fed increasing amounts of data that yields a richer understanding over time. Deploying bots for RFQs can benefit a supplier by taking part in e-sourcing process with minimal requirements.This in return offers a clearer framework of how the company is going to market their products on the platform.

About the Company

Open Brace is an exclusive provider of information technology, business consulting, enterprise software applications, and business process services. Open Brace is a software products publishing and consulting firm that specializes in creating digital solutions, infrastructure and applications management services with focus on SAP® products. Based in Chennai, India, Open Brace is a certified SAP® Startup Focus startup & part of HANA Development Accelerator Program. The company provides consulting services for enterprise use-cases on data science, artificial intelligence, and enterprise business applications. For more information ― https://openingbrace.com/

