The highly effective DigiPrime 4453 is particularly effective for difficult applications such as in-mold label printing

Michelman’s DigiPrime® 4453 will be under the spotlight at the Xeikon Café being held March 28-31, 2017 at Xeikon’s Lier facility in Lier, Antwerp, Belgium.

DigiPrime 4453 is a water-based digital press primer formulated for use on Xeikon digital presses. It promotes excellent ink adhesion to most IML films, improves rub resistance, and is Xeikon-approved for use with Xeikon dry toners including QA-I, ICE and Cheetah, which run respectively on the Xeikon 3000 Series, and the Xeikon CX3 presses.

The highly effective DigiPrime 4453 is particularly effective for difficult applications such as in-mold label printing, and is approved for food contact in both Europe and the USA with limited restrictions depending on end-use. As a 100% aqueous product, DigiPrime is a safer option for operators and the environment.

DigiPrime 4453 will be featured in live, total solution food and beverage applications in combination with Xeikon presses during the Xeikon Café.

“Events like Xeikon Café are an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges label and packaging printers face,” said Jan Denies, Industry Manager, Printing & Packaging Group of Michelman. “We will be listening particularly to the printers in attendance, to better understand their needs as they transition to digital printing solutions.”

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.