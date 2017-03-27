"Shades of Red and Blue" is a bipartisan gathering of high-profile minds from across the political spectrum for a series of six, one-hour spirited conversations regarding the current state of political affairs.

On April 1, from 12:30-9pm, Carnegie Council is proud to co-host "Shades of Red and Blue," a bipartisan gathering of high-profile minds from across the political spectrum for a series of six, one-hour spirited conversations regarding the current state of political affairs.

The full day program will be held at the main branch of The New York Public Library and will bring together thought leaders from across the political spectrum including, Salman Rushdie (Bestselling author and former PEN President); Anne-Marie Slaughter (President and CEO, New America); John W. Dean (Professor of Journalism, Columbia University and Former White House Counsel for President Richard Nixon); Jelani Cobb (New Yorker staff writer and author), and Paola Mendoza, (Artistic Director of the Women’s March on Washington) and others.

The participants--experts, activists, journalists, former White House staffers, and advisors, come together from both sides of the house to model the art of “principled disagreement” as they talk freely and honestly about: loss of trust in the institutions that guard our Constitution, how we feel about strangers and their impact on our lives, where we stand on global security and safety at home and abroad, whether diversity is a glue or dividing line, and free speech, liberty and the public interest.

Presented by The Ethics Centre, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, Bard Globalization and International Affairs Program, and Advance.

