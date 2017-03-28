“These recognitions reflect the success our trade event has had in the creative arts industry, and we are looking forward to another great show in 2018." - Mark Hill, President & Chief Executive Officer, AFCI.

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI) is pleased to share recognitions it has received for Creativation, its annual trade event, by Craft Business Magazine and Trade Show Network News (TSNN). Creativation, formerly known as the CHA MEGA Conference & Trade Show, won the Craft Business Award for Best Marketing Campaign and made TSNN’s Top 250 Trade Shows List. Both honors were announced in the past month.

“We are appreciative and thrilled about the acknowledgements Creativation has received by these two leading and respected publications,” said Mark Hill, President & Chief Executive Officer, AFCI. “These recognitions reflect the success our trade event has had in the creative arts industry, and we are looking forward to another great show in 2018.”

Craft Business is a trade magazine for craft and hobby retailers that is published eight times annually and has a circulation of more than 7,000 U.K. copies per issue. The Craft Business Awards have been supporting the craft industry for 11 years awarding many brands for the excellent service and innovation they bring to the industry.

TSNN, a leading news and online resource for the trade show, exhibition and event industry, gathers information from show management and available data to annually rank the shows by net square footage. Creativation was ranked number 167 on the list, and is the largest trade show in North America dedicated to the international creative arts industry.

Creativation 2018 will take place January 18-22 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. Education will begin on January 18 and the trade show will open January 20-22. Companies interested in exhibiting should contact Nadine Schwartz, Director of Sales & Sponsorships, at (201) 835-1203 or nschwartz(at)afci(dot)global or Julie Wagner, Sales Representative, at (201) 835-1232 or jwagner(at)afci(dot)global.

For more information about attending or exhibiting, visit http://www.CreativationShow.org.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION FOR CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

The Association For Creative Industries (AFCI) is the premier trade association for the global creative arts products industries. AFCI strives to deliver innovative high value services as we support our Members who provide products and services to educate, entertain, and inspire creative consumers. Our Members include the manufacturers, retailers, distributors, designers, educators, digital content providers, professional makers and DIYers, and other creative professionals that comprise the creative arts industries around the globe, which is $40 billion+ in the United States alone. For more information about AFCI, membership, or its annual Creativation trade event, visit http://www.afci.global.