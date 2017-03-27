Remote Lands Announces New Aman Private Jet Journeys

Remote Lands, the world’s leading ultra-luxe Asia travel designer, announces the expansion of their Aman Private Jet Journeys with three exciting new trips for fall 2017. In addition to the annual Aman Private Jet Expedition, which will highlight the new Aman in Shanghai, there will also be two brand-new Aman Wellness Journeys. The wellness trips, which are led by renowned specialists in disciplines including Pilates, yoga and body rolling, will incorporate daily wellness sessions and health-conscious meals in addition to exclusive cultural excursions. All three trips will fly just 16 guests across Asia on two Gulfstream G200 private jets where they will stay in Aman resorts in exotic Asian locations including China, Bhutan, India, Sri Lanka, Bali, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. All touring during the trips is private and each guest or couple will have their own private car, driver and guide for all airport transfers and touring, along with highly personalized and customizable itineraries. The entire group will come together each day for cocktail parties, meals and group wellness sessions with extraordinary people in special venues. Below is a summary of each new private jet journey and for more information, visit http://www.remotelands.com.

Aman Wellness Journey – September 18 - October 3, 2017

With wellness travel on the rise in recent years, in particularly in conjunction with adventure, this brand-new handcrafted itinerary was designed by Remote Lands and Aman to meet this growing trend. The 16-day itinerary will include stops in Bali and Java in Indonesia, followed by the Philippines and Vietnam, staying at five Aman properties including Amandari and Amankila in Bali, Amanjiwo in Borobudur, Amanpulo in Pamalican Island and Armanoi in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The trip will be led by renowned wellness specialist Yamuna Zake, the woman behind the globally recognized Yamuna® Body Rolling Method, who will provide intensive daily body rolling sessions at each Aman property along with inflight sessions during transit to work the joints and muscles. Guests will also be treated to health-conscious meals and cultural excursions. Among the itinerary highlights include learning how to cook traditional Indonesian and Filipino dishes from local experts; island-hopping over turquoise waters in the Philippines by private jet; taking a private snorkeling excursion to discover Indonesia’s abundant sea life; and catching unforgettable sunrises over Java’s spiritual Borobudur monument. For the wellness sessions, guests will be provided with their own Yamuna kit of essential apparatus, which includes different sized balls for body rolling, and will learn the keystones of Yamuna’s method – breathing, footwork, yoga and Pilates-based movements. The journey is priced at $54,984 per person based on double occupancy, and $9,378 single supplement.

Aman Private Jet Expedition – October 8 - 24, 2017

Aman’s 2017 annual private jet journey will take travelers on an unforgettable adventure across Asia covering cities, mountains, jungles and beaches. The 17-day itinerary will include stops in China, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka, staying at eight luxury Aman properties in Shanghai, Lijiang, Thimphu, Paro, Alwar, Ranthambhore, Galle and Tangalle. The most notable of these properties is the Aman Shanghai, which is opening in September of this year and is the reason Shanghai has been added to the itinerary for the first time. The property is nestled within an idyllic historical village and represents a valuable act of cultural preservation as well as an opportunity for guests to experience a piece of China’s deep rural history in close proximity to the country’s most cosmopolitan city.

The itinerary offers privileged experiences for guests including a riveting tour of Shanghai’s architecture and history with a leading expert; hiking up to the mystical Tiger’s Nest monastery in Bhutan; yoga in the ancient city ruins of Bhangarh in Alwar, India; tiger-spotting on a Royal Bengal Tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park; exploring the historic Galle fort built in 1588 by the Portuguese and overflowing with charming old colonial architecture; and a beach barbecue with fire dancing in Tangalle, Sri Lanka. The journey is priced at $64,888 per person based on double occupancy, and $23,000 single supplement.

Aman Wellness Journey – November 2-5, 2017

Remote Lands and Aman’s second wellness journey will take guests on a journey of exploration, discovery and wellness on private jets to some of Asia’s most historic countries. The trip will visit India, Sri Lanka and Thailand, with accommodations in five luxury Aman properties including Amanbagh in Alwar, India; Aman-i-Khas in Ranthambhore, India; Amangalla in Galle, Sri Lanka; Amanwella in Tangalle, Sri Lanka and Amanpuri in Phuket, Thailand.

The 14-day itinerary will be led by wellness specialists James D’Silva, founder of the Garuda Pilates Method, and world-renowned yoga expert Eyal Chehanowski. Apart from daily morning and evening yoga and meditation classes to restore and reenergize guests physically and mentally, the trip will also incorporate cultural excursions such as exploring the Kingdom of Alwar, enclosed by sweeping hills and marble mountains; discovering the bountiful flora and fauna in Ranthambore National Park as well as the largest tiger population; immersion in the Ayurvedic lifestyle in Galle and Tangalle; and continued reflection, relaxation and wellness activities on the tropical island of Phuket. The journey is priced at $49,969 per person based on double occupancy, and $8,030 single supplement.

“We are excited to continue our successful partnership with Aman and introduce these new private jet journeys,” said Catherine Heald, Remote Lands’ co-founder and CEO. “With health and wellness travel increasingly popular with our discerning clientele, and an important part of luxury travel, we wanted to incorporate this into our itineraries. By partnering with renowned wellness specialists, we continue our tradition of establishing relationships and access to privileged people and experiences.”

To find out more about this and other future private jet journeys, visit http://www.remotelands.com or email amanprivatejet(at)remotelands.com.

