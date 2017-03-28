Using solar electric and thermal sources to power and heat our San Rafael community has been a goal for the Sun First team since our first day of business.

Sun First Solar, which has proven itself as a reliable provider of renewable energy in Marin County for more than three decades, has been recognized as “Small Business of the Year” for 2017 by the City of San Rafael.

The award, bestowed earlier this month upon the family business, comes with an added honor – the declaration by Mayor Gary Phillips of March 16, 2017 as “Sun First Solar Day” in San Rafael.

“We are from the community and believe in giving back to the community,” said Kim Fink, CEO at Sun First.

The locally-owned company, which was founded in 1984 and has worked tirelessly to become one of the Bay Area’s favorite solar providers, conducts custom-engineered renewable energy resource projects for residential and commercial clients -- both of whom have repeatedly voiced appreciation of the company’s installation crews. Sun First Solar’s skill set is so well known that other solar outlets often contact them for assistance with installation and interconnection projects.

As part of the small business award decision process, city leaders lauded Sun First Solar for solid growth and creating local employment; noting that 80 percent of whom are San Rafael residents. Further, Sun First Solar “generously” contributes to the community, with a recent donation towards installing a solar system to the Terrapin Crossroads restaurant as just one of the projects that have benefitted the local community.

According to a proclamation announcing the decision to name Sun First Solar as “Small Business of the Year,” city leads noted that the company is an “active promoter of local programs and gives freely of its time and resources, sponsoring community garden clean-ups, regularly volunteering as mentors and coaches at local youth sporting events,” among other outreach efforts. Moreover, company owner Aran Moore has led numerous educational panels and spoken at schools across Marin County to discuss positive effects of the sun and its role in creating electrical and thermal energy for everyday needs.

“Using solar electric and thermal sources to power and heat our San Rafael community has been a goal for the Sun First team since our first day of business,” Fink said.

For more information, visit Sun First Solar’s website at http://www.sunfirstsolar.com.

About:

Sun First Solar, located in San Rafael, California, has been in operation since 1984 and provides renewable energy resources to business and residential clients. The company is owned by Aran Moore and 80 percent of its employees are local residents.