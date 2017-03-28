SBS Group announced it is now an indirect provider through Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program. . Formerly called a Tier-2 Distribution Partner, an indirect provider connects Microsoft and resellers of Microsoft’s cloud solutions including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft PowerBI, and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The CSP licensing model helps companies sell Microsoft cloud solutions to their customers. Indirect providers own the entire billing process and directly manage support of services to customers, which drives new business value through the cloud.

The Stratos Cloud Alliance (SCA), SBS Group’s new program, will be able to drive customers to Dynamics 365. SBS Group has vast experience with Dynamics having operated in the Microsoft ERP and CRM spaces for over 30 years. The Stratos Cloud Alliance will leverage that knowledge and experience to provide superior Dynamics 365 implementation, training and support services for technology partners to resell. Additionally, the Stratos Cloud Alliance will offer unique partner enablement services, giving partners the option to develop, market, and deliver their own Dynamics 365 solutions and services.

“We serve several communities including customers, partners, independent software vendors, and Microsoft,” said James Bowman, President and CEO of SBS Group. “It is our mission to deliver innovative solutions that serve the evolving needs of these communities. Seven years ago, we pioneered the Master VAR program, enabling other Dynamics partners to grow their businesses. Last year, we led our Microsoft Dynamics community into the ‘cloud’ when we launched one of the first online Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Marketplace focused entirely on Dynamics solutions. We are leveraging these experiences in launching the Stratos Cloud Alliance. This program will help ERP and CRM-focused partners in their digital transformation process and enable Managed Service Providers (MSP's) and IT-focused solution providers to expand their solution portfolios for their customers.”

Stephen Boyle, Vice President, U.S. Partner at Microsoft Corp. added, “Microsoft is very excited to add SBS Group to its portfolio of indirect CSP providers. SBS Group is a good example of the value CSP provides Microsoft channel partners to provide Microsoft Cloud services to its customers. The company’s depth and experience with Dynamics will be a tremendous asset in delivering the real value of our intelligent business applications to the channel and most importantly our shared customers.”

The SCA features a comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Cloud business and productivity Solutions, ISV products and tools, and partner and customer services. The SCA offers three flexible partner models (including a white-label option) with value-added features and benefits for ERP and CRM resellers, Managed Service Providers, Accounting and Consulting firms. All partner tiers are powered by best-in-class e-commerce capabilities and include dedicated partner teams and support services designed to simplify onboarding and streamline the partner experience.

To learn more about the Stratos Cloud Alliance, visit: http://www.stratosalliance.com/.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a national Microsoft master VAR (Value Added Reseller) with Gold level competency in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM). Over the past 30 years, they have been recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year, Inner Circle Member and Microsoft President's Club member multiple times. The company is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and operates offices across North America. For more information, please visit SBS Group's website at http://www.sbsgroupusa.com. Follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/sbs-group, on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/sbsgroup and find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SBSGroupUSA.