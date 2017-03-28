Research shows that top performers in sports or business are not born but made through deliberate practice and learning with expert teachers. At the 2017 Lean Coaching Summit, managers and executives who lead continuous improvement efforts will have unique opportunities to hone business coaching skills in exercises designed and run by experienced practitioners.

The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute and Lean Frontiers will co-host the annual conference July 19-20, 2017, at AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center, 1900 University Avenue, Austin, TX. Preconference workshops will run July 18.

Complete details about summit accommodations and registration are available now at http://leancoachingsummit.com/pricing-registration/

Summit highlights include experiential sessions where attendees will learn, then practice lean coaching skills, including:



How to break down active and passive resistance to change (Coaching Those Who Are Not On Board Workshop)

How to properly conduct a “gemba walk” so it supports management behaviors that encourage continuous improvement through relentless problem solving. (Gemba Walks Workshop)

How to use open inquiry and listening with awareness to demonstrate understanding and create a sense of shared responsibility. (Influence Skills for Continuous Improvement Leaders & Coaches Workshop)

How to use mindfulness to more effectively support people’s development as problem solvers (Conscious Coaching Breakout)

How to ask people questions in a way that will create a learning environment at work. (Conscious Coaching Breakout)

Plus, many more workshops, breakouts, and plenary sessions

Networking

The conference brings together enthusiastic lean practitioners in an atmosphere that creates genuine value and friendships. Attendees will have many opportunities to talk face-to-face with fellow lean practitioners, including presenters.

About Lean Frontiers

Since 2005 Lean Frontiers has provided narrowly focused events aimed at helping organizational silos understand how they can best support lean thinking. The company produces conferences and workshops on Lean Accounting, Lean HR, Lean Logistics, Lean IT, Lean Sales & Marketing, Coaching Kata, Leadership, and Training Within Industry: Job Instruction, Job Methods, Job Relations. Visit leanfrontiers.com for more information.

About LEI

Lean Enterprise Institute Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Cambridge, MA, with a mission to makes things better through lean thinking and practice. Founded in 1997 by management expert James P. Womack, PhD, LEI conducts research, teaches educational workshops, publishes books and ebooks, runs conferences, and shares practical information about lean thinking and practice. We support other lean initiatives such as the Lean Global Network, the Lean Education Academic Network, and the Center for Lean Engagement and Research in Healthcare at the University of California Berkeley School of Public Health, and the Healthcare Value Network. Visit lean.org for more information.