In the recently released second volume of the Social Media Guidebook, PR News collaborated with contributors from The Coca-Cola Company, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Cisco and Weber Shandwick who provide guidelines for planning and executing social media campaigns, covering topics such as measuring success, Snapchat, live streaming and blogging. With articles like “How Social Analytics Improve the Value of PR (and How to Do It Cost-Efficiently),” readers will develop the social media skills needed to develop and measure platform-specific strategies that meet their business goals.

The Social Media Guidebook is available at http://www.prnewsonline.com/social-media-guidebook-vol2/

Social Media Guidebook chapters include:



Measuring and Communicating Social Media Success

Facebook

Snapchat

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Live Streaming

Blogging

View Full Table of Contents

Our contributing writers run the gamut of this industry sector. In the 50+ articles exploring social media in this book, the authors bring insights from their roles as agency advisors, corporate practitioners, academics and communications executives. The Social Media Guidebook is available at: http://www.prnewsonline.com/social-media-guidebook-vol2/

