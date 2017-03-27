Auto Part Max LLC Started online store for Replacement Engines.

Sharper Edge Engines LLS DBA Autp Part Max LLC one of the country’s leading sources for used engines, remanufactured engines, rebuilt engines, and used transmissions, announced today that it has launched a new online store. Sharper Edge Engines enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and has earned several 5-star reviews from customers across the country.

Customers who visit https://www.AutoPartMax.com can now easily search for the quality assured and fully-tested part(s) they need by using drop-down menus to input their vehicle’s year and model.

Within seconds, customers are provided with a list of available parts, along with pertinent details including mileage, technical specifications and pricing information. From there, they can make a secure online purchase, and enjoy fast free shipping along with a money back guarantee.

“We still love speaking with our customers and invite them to call us if they wish to place their order by phone,” commented Jack Brower, who co-owns the family business with his wife, Yalda. “However, now with our new online store, customers can explore our inventory which has over 100,000 Engines, and place their order anytime that it suits them. It’s an extra level of support and convenience that we have been planning for quite a while, and are delighted that it is now available.”

Added Yalda Koohi: “We are also constantly adding more product categories and inventory, so that we can help even more customers get the reliable and affordable parts they need to keep their vehicles on the road instead of in the shop!”

About Sharper Edge Engines LLC

Sharper Edge Engines LLC DBA Auto Part Max LLC is one of the nation’s premiere sources for used engines, remanufactured engines, rebuilt engines, and used transmissions. The family-owned and operated company specializes in late model powertrain replacements, and has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).