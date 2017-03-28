After years of producing self-expiring visitor badges for visitor management software, DMI, makers of Visitor Pass Solutions, has just expanded its offering of rolled badges to run on a wider range of label printers. Now developers, resellers, and end-users of VMS systems can print their visitor badges on Brother direct thermal printers.

“Our expiring badges have always run on several direct thermal* and inkjet printers**,” said Brian Gallagher, Data Management’s president. “But more of our clients are asking for rolls of labels that fit printers made by Brother, so we’re delighted to accommodate them.”

Self-expiring visitor badges prevent visitors from re-using their identification badges without proper authorization. Engineered to change color overnight, the badges show a pink “VOID” image that can be recognized from a distance by employees. Once it is activated, the badge starts to turn color within six hours, completing the change by the following day.

“Knowing the badge will change color removes the need for staff members at the front desk from having to retrieve badges as visitors depart,” said Mr. Gallagher. “Meanwhile, personnel are trained to recognize such badges as not having been given out that day. How they respond to such a sighting depends on the facility’s security protocols.”

Visitor Pass Solutions are used by thousands of businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, and government agencies all over the world. Organizations may find out more about expiring visitor badges, and request a free test roll, at VisitorPassSolutions.com/Brother or by calling 800-243-1969. DMI, a family-owned business founded in 1961, will be showing all of its Visitor Pass Solutions products at ISC West April 5-7, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nev. (booth # 15140).

*Dymo, Zebra, Toshiba, and Seiko **Primera and HP