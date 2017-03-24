The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Including Kids with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the non-profit organization as a top national behavioral service provider. The award commends exceptional providers that excel in areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction and qualifications and consumer satisfaction. The areas are measured after a clinical audit including interviews with agency leadership, reviews on staff qualification, and anonymous satisfaction surveys from consumers and staff.

“Including Kids demonstrates an exemplary commitment to clinical quality and creating supportive environments in the clinic and the community to facilitate the achievements of their clients with developmental disabilities. This organization utilizes best practices in Applied Behavior Analysis and is dedicated to maintaining high levels of staff and caregiver satisfaction as well as scaling ethically,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “We are thrilled to commend the Executive Director, Jennifer Dantzler, and her team on running an ethical and effective program that is an integral resource for Houston area autism community and beyond.”

In order to bridge the gap for over 650 families in the Greater Houston Area, Including Kids plans to open its newest facility in the Fall of 2017. With expansion making way, the award comes in no greater time. “We are excited to receive this Award of Distinction from the BHCOE and our program looks forward to providing ethical and effective services in Harris County, the surrounding counties for years to come,” said Jennifer Dantzler, M.S.Ed., BCBA.

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org.

About Including Kids, Inc.

Located in Humble, Texas, Including Kids was founded in 2003 to provide research-based behavioral intervention and instruction for children and young adults with autism and related delays. Including Kids offers multiple programs, including a full-time therapeutic program, inclusion programs, after-school community outreach, and development programs. For more information, visit http://www.includingkids.org.