M&S Technologies, the first name in computerized vision testing systems, recently received the CE Certificate of Conformity for the Smart System® 20/20. CE Certification builds upon M&S's long-standing commitment to products and software that meet or exceed the highest industry standards and specifications such as ANSI, ISO and proven test methods used in the field of Vision Care. Smart System® 20/20 is calibrated to these specifications and Is recognized by the FDA as acceptable for use in clinical trials.

The Smart System® 20/20 is a high-tech, valuable alternative to chart projectors.

The systems are optimized with a variety of fully-randomizable charts, contrast sensitivity protocols and multimedia functions to deliver comprehensive and precise vision testing. The importance of consistent quality and reliable testing approaches for key professionals and scientists within the industry was the driving force for M&S's diligence in performance of validation studies of the tests, algorithms and protocols within Smart System. The CE Certificate of Conformity for the M&S Smart System® 20/20 is recognition that these tests, algorithms and protocols will work the same way on every system, every time.

“We are very excited to obtain the CE Certificate of Conformity. Consistency and performance are our highest priority. And, the rigors of CE certification ensure that our worldwide customers can count on experiencing the benefits of our state-of-art Smart System® Vision Testing System everywhere our product is in use."



Joe Marino, President & CEO

The Smart System® 20/20 will be available to demo at upcoming shows including VEE, AAPOS COVD and Vision Source.

About M&S Technologies:

Founded in 1990, M&S Technologies is a software company specializing in visual testing systems and dedicated to developing the very best products for eye-care professionals, optometry schools and universities, and products used in clinical trials. To date, over 26,000 systems are in use across 39 countries with a growing network that includes 25 distributors and several strategic industry alliances. Superior service, industry-leading technology and products that define the cutting edge have been the hallmarks of M&S for over 27 years.

