House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter (left) with Theresa Hatcher and Dennis Hatcher

When Dennis Hatcher opened his House Doctors franchise in October 2013, it was a big change from his corporate career. But with a healthy dose of personal rebranding a focus on business growth, Dennis and his family have built a successful franchise. And this year, in recognition of his efforts to grow his business and the House Doctors brand, Dennis was presented with the House Doctors President’s Award.

“Prior to joining House Doctors Dennis was an executive in a large corporation. He re-invented himself as a small business owner to find success. We’re thrilled that Dennis is part of House Doctors and we are proud to present him with the President’s Award,“ House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter said.

In addition to the President’s Award, the Hatchers were presented with a Sales Increase Award for growing House Doctors of Northern Virginia by 20 percent last year. The awards were presented at the House Doctors national convention in mid-March.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee. House Doctors of Northern Richmond serves Ashland, Glen Allen, Hanover County, Mechanicsville, Richmond and the surrounding communities.

“Before I opened House Doctors, I retired from a billion dollar food management company and was the VP of a company in Minnesota. But when that business was sold, I found myself over 50 and looking for a new job. That’s when I decided I wanted to start my own business,” Hatcher said. “I was attracted to House Doctors because, although everyone needs to make a profit, it never felt like it was all about the money. That’s how I run my business too. I’m focused on building relationships with our clients and helping them make the best decision for their home or business, not just about making a sale.”

“We’re honest and we’ll give you our feedback, opinions and suggestions, but we always want our clients to know that they are the boss and we are here to help them make the most of their property investment,” he added.

Hunter said the President’s Award also recognizes Hatcher’s trail-blazing approach to commercial work, which other franchisees can now use as a model in their own businesses.

“Dennis is building his business with both residential and commercial clients. His prior corporate experience has definitely proved useful when negotiating with commercial customers. That experience has helped Dennis be successful, but it’s also shown our other franchisees how to build successful relationships with commercial clients. We’re looking forward to seeing Dennis continue to grow his business in 2017,” Hunter said.

House Doctors’ background checked and uniformed handymen technicians will arrive at your residence in a decaled van. They will specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more.

For more information about House Doctors of Northern Richmond or for an estimate on your project, call (804)363-8180, email HD520(at)housedoctors(dot)com or visit https://housedoctors.com/northernrichmond/.

