Bart Williams and JR Cawood When you bring House Doctors into your home, you can rest assured that we’ve taken ever step we can to make sure you have the best customer service experience possible. We work with all our clients to make sure they are completely satisfied.

For the second year in a row, House Doctors of Somerset, locally owned and operated by Bart Williams and JR Cawood, has been recognized as the House Doctors Franchise of the Year. The award was presented at the House Doctors convention in Orlando in mid-March.

“Bart, his business partner JR and their team of professional handymen deserve this award again this year because of their focus on offering great service to their customers in Somerset and the surrounding communities. We’re proud to have them on the House Doctors team and we’re looking forward to continued growth in 2017,” House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter said.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee. Williams’ local franchise serves Somerset, London, Monticello and other areas in the Lake Cumberland region of Kentucky.

“Both Bart and JR have a long history in the area, are active in their local community and truly care about their customers. They’ve known many of their customers for years and it’s not unusual for either of them to simply sit and talk to them before learning how House Doctors can help with their next home project. This genuine approach has served them well and has allowed the Somerset team to develop an incredible business by helping both residential and commercial clients with all of their property repair and improvement needs,” Hunter said.

Williams said being recognized – especially two years in a row – is an honor. He and his team spent 2015 and 2016 focused on growing the business, especially through referrals and repeat business. In 2017, they’ve added a large resort community to their list of clients.

“When we opened this business, we had a vision about what we’ve wanted to achieve and we’ve worked tirelessly to make it happen. It can be difficult to maintain your level of growth without losing your focus on customer satisfaction but, with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, we’ve made it happen. We’re hoping to continue those efforts into 2017 and beyond,” Williams said.

House Doctors’ background checked and uniformed handymen technicians will arrive at your residence in a decaled van. They will specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more.

“We are licensed, bonded and insured and our technicians are drug-tested and background checked. When you bring House Doctors into your home, you can rest assured that we’ve taken ever step we can to make sure you have the best customer service experience possible. We work with all our clients to make sure they are completely satisfied with any work we do on their home or business,” Williams said.

To learn more about House Doctors of Somerset and to schedule services for your home, call (606)677-0799, email HD484(at)HouseDoctors(dot)com or visit http://www.housedoctors.com/somerset/.

About House Doctors

House Doctors Handyman Service has been helping homeowners across the United States with home repair and light remodeling projects for more than 20 years. Our friendly, insured and bonded craftsmen are scheduled to be there on time and are committed to complete customer satisfaction. Each of our technicians are experienced in home maintenance, product installations and a variety of home improvements. We’re so confident in our team and products that every job we perform comes with a one-year guarantee.