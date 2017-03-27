Nielsen Ranks Castello del Poggio as America’s #1 Italian Moscato

Castello del Poggio’s IGT Moscato (SRP: $13) is now the top Italian Moscato in the U.S, according to Nielsen. Castello del Poggio sold more than 250,000 cases nationally in 2016. Overall, the winery saw a 19% sales volume increase, outpacing the Moscato category’s 2.8% volume growth.

“Our Italian Moscato has taken off in the U.S with Castello del Poggio’s Moscato IGT championing the category,” says Executive Vice President – General Manager, Tim Matz. “We believe our Moscato reflects the refreshing and fruity nature of these wines and is at the forefront of the Moscato Madness.”

In addition to the latest Nielsen data, Shanken’s Impact Newsletter recently ranked Castello del Poggio as one of its “Hot Brands” for the fifth year in a row. Impact’s “Hot Brands” recognize the most dynamic brands from the wine, spirits and beer industries, selected on the basis of strict growth and volume criteria.

Castello del Poggio now produces 500,000 cases per year and exports it globally. Castello del Poggio is the largest contiguous vineyard in Piedmont, one of the most prestigious wine growing regions in the world. The landscape of the vineyard forms a natural bowl shape at 656 feet above sea level, creating its own microclimate that produces unique and elegant wines.

