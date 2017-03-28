Vistex Showcases its cpRights Solution at MIPTV

There is a clear industry need for intuitive and collaborative rights management software for both salespersons and administrative staff.

Vistex® (UK) the leading provider of rights and royalty software solutions, today announced that it will showcasing its cpRights solution for TV distributors and sales agents at MIPTV April 3-6, in Cannes.

Vistex will be demonstrating cpRights, the cloud-based software for managing rights contracts and sales for TV distributors. “There is a clear industry need for intuitive and collaborative rights management software for both salespersons and administrative staff. cpRights delivers this, so we were happy to share and demo at MIPTV,” says Phil Bird, Vistex Head of Sales in London. Vistex will be available each day at MIPTV for product demonstrations for companies from around the globe.

MIPTV is the spring’s biggest TV and digital content event for professionals and it gathers the world’s most successful distributors, buyers and producers to strike distribution and co-production deals, attend high-level conferences and network with the global entertainment industry.

If you’d like to arrange a meeting during the event, please contact tom.royds(at)vistex.com at Vistex.

About cpRights

cpRights is a powerful cloud solution for managing rights contracts and sales, for independent TV distributors, production companies and sales agents. The solutions enables TV distributors to get real-time, instant visibility into all of their available rights in order to maximize exploitation of all rights dimensions in a simple, modern user experience. For more information, please visit cpOnline for TV Distributors.

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market® programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit http://www.vistex.com.

For further information please contact:

Alex Dehnert, alex.dehnert(at)vistex.com