New Festo North America Headquarters

Festo, a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation, will move its corporate office from 395 Moreland Road, Hauppauge, NY, to a newer state-of-the-art facility at 1377 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge.

The targeted move-in date is July/August 2017. The new office will be approximately 53,000 square feet in size and is in Suffolk County’s “Golden Triangle” with easy access to the Long Island Expressway, Veterans Memorial Highway, and Motor Parkway. Festo North America has been headquartered on Long Island for more than 40 years.

This new location will serve as center of operations for the Festo North American executive management team, as well as marketing, finance, technology, human resources, and other corporate functions. All employees from the current Moreland Road location will relocate to its new location on Motor Parkway.

In 2016, Festo moved its distribution and assembly operations from Hauppauge to a new 230,000 square foot Regional Service Center in Mason, Ohio. The regional center serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and is comprised of logistics, production, purchasing, and engineering.

About Festo

Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.

