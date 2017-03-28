500 Harbour Island Celebrates Official Ribbon Cutting

Mayor Bob Buckhorn,Phillip Smith- Framework Group,Greg Minder- Intown Group,Robert Moreyra- Forge Capital Partners attending the ribbon cutting ceremony.

500 Harbour Island, located at 500 Knights Run Ave. on Harbour Island, held its ribbon cutting ceremony officially introducing the community to Tampa. The 21-story high-rise building has 235 apartment homes comprised of studios, 1 & 2 bedrooms, 32 penthouse homes and five ground-level townhomes.

500 Harbour Island caters to a mixed demographic seeking an island lifestyle with sophisticated amenities and services. The unique amenity package includes an eighth floor amenity deck with views of Tampa Bay and downtown Tampa featuring three outdoor TV’s, two grilling stations and a dog park. In addition, residents can enjoy a fourth floor infinity edge pool with a waterfall , full high-tech clubroom, fitness center & day spa with massage rooms, manicure and pedicure stations, recreation center featuring big screen TV’s and pool table, conference room, library and much more. For those who like a little competition, a poker table and pool table rounds out the amenity package. The location also offers the utmost convenience of being near the city with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Over 50 people were in attendance at the ceremony which included city officials, investors, owners, development strategic alliances, local businesses and Gables Residential associates. Mayor Bob Buckhorn along with the 500 HI development team addressed the audience. Following the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to a meet and greet breakfast which included a tour of the new community.

The local development team for 500 Harbour Island is comprised of Robert Moreyra and Peter Collins with Forge Capital Partners, and Phillip Smith and Greg Minder with Intown/Framework Group. The management company hired to oversee the leasing and management for 500 Harbour Island is Gables Residential.

For more information visit http://www.500harbourisland.com or call (866) 693-8676.

About Forge Capital Partners

Forge Capital Partners is a Tampa-based, diversified, commercial real estate investment and investment management company. Forge and its principals have executed on more than $1 billion in commercial real estate investment transactions over the past decade. Forge is currently developing multi-family rental communities in Tampa, Clearwater and Sarasota, Florida.

About Intown/Framework Group

Intown/Framework Group is a joint venture between Intown Group, whose principal is Greg Minder, and Framework Group, whose principal is Phillip A. Smith. Intown Group specializes in residential and commercial urban developments that beautify landscapes, revive communities and complement lifestyles. It was established to create livable, sustainable and impactful projects in urbanized areas of Florida and the Southeastern U.S. Framework Group is an urban-focused development, construction and consulting company. It specializes in the acquisition, design, development and construction of complex, high-density infill multi-family communities.

About Gables Residential

Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company and privately held REIT specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, South Florida, Southern California and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the New York, Baltimore, Frederick, Tampa, Phoenix, Seattle, Charlotte, Central and North Florida markets.

Gables manages over 31,000 apartment homes and approximately 550,000 square feet of retail space and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, learning and development, benefits and corporate accommodations. These achievements reflect the impact of our experienced and dedicated team members, our superior knowledge of the markets served, and our expertise in development and management.