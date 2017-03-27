“Metrostudy’s exclusive research methodologies are an unparalleled source of timely information on the US residential housing market,” said Chris Veator, President of Metrostudy.

Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company, announced today the appointment of Wayne Norris as Director, Institutional Investment Segment. Norris, who previously served as Director of Business Development for Metrostudy’s Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions, will concentrate on developing relationships with institutional investors including private equity, sell side, and buy side firms.

“Metrostudy’s exclusive research methodologies are an unparalleled source of timely information on the US residential housing market,” said Chris Veator, President of Metrostudy. “Our proprietary lot by lot market surveys combined with local market expertise alert our clients to trends and inflection points before market participants become aware of them.”

One of Norris’ first initiatives will be to work with institutional investors across the financial and homebuilding industry to provide access to Metrostudy’s data and its 2017 U.S. Housing & Economic Forecast, to include the supply side constraints on homebuilding and the future of entry-level homebuilding.

Norris joined Hanley Wood Market Intelligence in 2005 as Regional Sales Director in the Philadelphia region. His tenure at Hanley Wood / Metrostudy included active roles in client interaction, industry outreach, public speaking, and sales. He has been very active in local home builder associations including roles as Associate Vice President and Executive Board member for the Builders League of South Jersey, and Chair of the Sales and Marketing Council and Synergy Awards for Chester and Delaware counties’ Home Builder’s Association. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in business from Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia.

About Metrostudy

Metrostudy is the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and residential construction industry. Metrostudy’s actionable business intelligence informs investment decisions that mitigate risk and grow revenue for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, retailers and manufacturers. It’s the construction industry’s only integrated data intelligence solution supported by the most extensive U.S. geographic coverage. Learn more at Metrostudy.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, both digital and print, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.