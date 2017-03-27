The 'Goldeneye Estate', Palm Springs, CA. Courtesy of Villaway.com "Palm Springs is a really exciting destination for us right now. We carefully vet each property included in our portfolio and only offer the finest estates," Joe Liebke, founder and CEO, Villaway.com.

Booking a last minute luxury villa for Coachella just became far more manageable. Villaway.com, the world’s largest luxury villa sharing site, proudly offers 24 luxury estates in Palm Springs, CA, each providing visitors the ultimate in Festival accommodations. And for those who don’t have tickets to the main event, the Villaway.com concierge can assist with that, too.

Thanks to a successful ongoing series of yearlong events, Palm Springs has become an incredibly desirable destination. From Coachella to Oldchella, to the Film Festival, BNP Baribas Tennis and the Dinah Shore classic, the need for quality lodging has never been more in demand. Enter Villaway.com, a luxury villa sharing site that connects discerning travellers to luxury villas with elite concierge and lifestyle services. Currently boasting 24 luxury Palm Springs-based estates including the Golden Eye Estate the Big Sioux Estate and another 25 becoming available within the next six months, Villaway.com is the natural go-to for a luxury getaway.

"Palm Springs is a really exciting destination for us right now,” says Joe Liebke, founder and CEO, Villaway.com. “It has become a preferred destination for Villaway clientele looking to enjoy a fun getaway, with all the luxuries and privacy of being at home. We carefully vet each property included in our portfolio and only offer the finest estates that can accommodate couples, a large family, or groups of 10 or more. Whether you are going for a weekend of golf and fine dining, a week of music at Coachella, Stage Coach or a relaxing retreat, we will ensure every detail of your vacation is smooth and pleasurable."

Not just limited to Palm Springs, Villaway offers thousands of luxury villas around the globe, with another 5,000-10,000 to be added by the end of 2017. From the California coast to the Italian Riviera, to Asia’s top vacation destinations in Thailand and Bali to the dramatic blue Greek sea, the destination selections are as international and imaginative as the clientele.

The benefits of renting a Villaway villa include numerous customized services such as:



Private chef

Pre-stocked bar and kitchen

Housekeeping scheduled daily to meet your schedule

Quality Babysitting

Limousine and car service, exotic rentals, airport pick-up

24-7 concierge

Best restaurant reservations

Exclusive party access

Private Massage and Yoga

Private DJ services

Until Villaway.com, home sharing and the luxury market were a bit of a disconnect. The luxury consumer expects much more from a rental, and even with all the home-sharing sites in existence—even those that are aimed at the luxury consumer— there was no one trusted marketplace for luxury vacation rentals. These consumers needed a site that provided travellers one place from which they could book quality, private villas, experiences, and five-star services with confidence and high-touch assistance if needed.

Unlike the competition, and an important differentiator to luxury consumers, each private Villa in the portfolio is rigorously vetted to ensure the highest quality and standards. There is no ‘gap’ between what you see and what you get. A key contrast to other sites, Villaway homes cannot be showcased unless they pass these tests, ensuring booking confidence in customer Villa selection.

A stay with Villaway does not compromise the first-class service one would receive when staying with a luxury hotel brand. Guests of Villaway receive distinctive benefits that are uniquely tailored to their needs (way beyond a Hotel brand’s restrictive guidelines) and are generally more cost effective than a hotel residence or suite. All bookings include complementary bespoke concierge service, staffed by a five star expert-trained team who have the utmost local destination knowledge. Staff is on call 24/7 and pay meticulous attention to detail. Beyond the standard, Villaway staff creates exciting and unique experiences that just can’t be equaled. Interested in tickets to an Oscar after-party or a reservation in that completely booked restaurant? Done. Or how about private wine cellar tours and tastings, or yacht excursions and dance lessons from global stars? Villaway can make it happen.

To explore the portfolio of luxury villas and destinations, please visit Villaway.com.

Founded in 2016 by Joe Liebke, Villaway.com has quickly become the world’s premier luxury vacation rental marketplace. Villaway offers 5200+ luxury villas in over 100 destinations, with an additional 1800 to be added in 2017. Connecting discerning travellers to luxury villas with elite concierge and lifestyle services, Villaway strives to be the Travel and Hospitality Company of choice for luxury minded guests worldwide, exceeding expectation and delighting clients.