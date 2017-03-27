Our new Accessible HTML5 technology provides customers with an alternative to Accessible PDF that can easily help them achieve WCAG AA compliance quickly and seamlessly.

Crawford Technologies announced today the launch of new Accessible HTML technology within its MasterONE Accessibility Suite. Accessible HTML5 allows organizations to be in compliance with accessibility regulations when delivering content through websites.

This new addition to MasterONE allows organizations to convert files from formats such as PDF, AFP, PCL, PostScript, Xerox Metacode and line data formats into Accessible HTML5 for use on accessible websites. The technology can be used for a wide range of documents, including bills, statements, invoices, notices, letters, trade confirmations, policies, manuals, and much more.

Around the world, legislation mandates that website content be provided in a format that is accessible to all people, including those who are blind or partially sighted. Many organizations are working to put systems in place to comply with these regulations. MasterONE offers a complete solution to this challenge.

“Our new Accessible HTML5 technology provides customers with an alternative to Accessible PDF that can easily help them achieve WCAG AA compliance quickly and seamlessly," said Ernie Crawford, President and CEO of Crawford Technologies. "The great thing about MasterONE products is that they can create any and all accessible formats.”

Accessible HTML5 helps people who are blind, partially sighted or have cognitive disabilities have full access to web content using assistive technologies, improving their customer experience (CX). CrawfordTech’s Accessible HTML5 technology can be used to automate the delivery of documents to web portals from Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems and archives. MasterONE uses a single pass rules-based approach to apply accessibility tags and reading order rules to untagged documents on a real-time basis.

On April 3, 2017, CrawfordTech’s Accessible HTML5 technology will be available in a new product called ‘PRO Transform Plus for Accessible HTML’, and will be an option to their Accessibility Express solution. Accessible HTML5 will also be available as an upgrade to all CrawfordTech software.

Crawford Technologies will be demonstrating Accessible HTML5 and MasterONE at the Xploration ‘17 conference March 28-30, 2017 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando. Go to xplor.org for more information about Xploration 17.

About Crawford Technologies

Crawford Technologies is an award-winning, worldwide leader in print-stream conversions, document re-engineering, high-volume document workflow, document accessibility and archiving software solutions. For 20 years, Crawford Technologies has expanded its solution offerings in Customer Communications Management (CCM), Enterprise Output Management (EOM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Document Accessibility markets. CrawfordTech is dedicated to helping organizations improve their customer communications delivery systems so people can receive their documents in their format and channel of preference.

