Novera Payment Solutions Announces New Program for IBPSA Members

Novera Payments Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of merchant payment services and software solutions is pleased to announce a new program for members of the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA). The new program will allow the professional trade association’s members to subscribe to Vetter Software’s leading cloud practice management solution at member-only rates, and/or payment processing services for debit and credit card payments through Worldpay.

“Our program for IBPSA members is exactly the type of relationship we look for with associations,” said Sean Grace, CEO for Novera Payment Solutions, LLC. “IBPSA is doing great work for the pet care services industry and we are extremely pleased to be able to deliver a ‘real win’ for all parties.”

As part of the new program, Novera will provide the management of the program for IBPSA members including any specific promotions that will allow IBPSA members to receive 1) a member-only discount off of annual subscriptions to Vetter Software’s cloud practice management solution, and 2) special promotions for the payment processing services. Members who choose to bundle the services of software and payment processing will receive an additional rebate to further reduce the cost of services. The program is expected to be available within 45 days. IBPSA members can go to http://www.noverapaymentsolutions.com/IBPSA for additional information.

“IBPSA is pleased to welcome Novera as a new vendor member and truly value their efforts to deliver a complete technology solution for managing and operating our member businesses to benefit them financially and functionally,” said Carmen Rustenbeck, CEO and Founder, IBPSA.

About Novera:

Novera specializes in strategic partnerships with Integrated Software Vendors (ISV’s) and Associations for payment acceptance. These partnership programs include the initial design plan, including optimization for maximum adoption of users and the ongoing management of the program. Novera is one of the largest registered Member Service Providers (MSP’s) for WorldPay.

About IBPSA:

The International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) was established to foster and support the pet care services industry. The association provides training, education, products, trends, information, and legislative support to help its members succeed. As the leading professional trade association in the multi-billion dollar pet care services industry, IBPSA currently represents hundreds of members across the United States, Canada, and beyond.

About Vetter Software:

Vetter Software is the leading animal healthcare technology company. Our mission is to deliver innovation that helps coordinate and improve the care and health of the world's animals. Vetter Software was founded in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California. To learn more about Vetter Software, please visit http://www.vettersoftware.com. Follow us on Twitter @vettersoftware and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VetterSoftware.

For more information, visit: http://www.noverapaymentsolutions.com/IBPSA