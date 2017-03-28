Braidio, a cloud-based learning and knowledge sharing platform, today announced the launch of its official Platform Partnership Program, with initial partners Cylient, Accelerate, Learn2, and HirePotential. With the program, partners are able to leverage Braidio’s Software as a Service (SaaS) messaging enabled learning platform and expertise in delivery of collaborative learning, mobile training, and knowledge sharing across organizations, large and small. By opening up the power of Braidio, partners can help their content and services travel more quickly and easily by connecting with clients over desktop and mobile, as well as add revenue streams to their business.

The Braidio Partner Program empowers partners to distinguish their offerings from the competition, seize opportunities, and increase revenue. Companies that traditionally offer training and learning consultation can now extend the reach and power of their courses and content on the Braidio platform. Braidio’s intuitive, market-proven tools develop ongoing learning and knowledge sharing, and its actionable analytics provide a complete view of learning and engagement. Braidio’s real-time messaging enabled content delivery approach enables employees to organically integrate learning into their daily workflow, while building and monitoring learning metrics for sustained learning with measurable impact.

“We’re excited to formally announce the launch of our Partnership Program with these great companies. Each of them brings a unique set of experiences and expertise that allows us to create compelling original content in an accessible format, and empower them to extend their reach and drive new revenues,” said Rafael Solis, COO of Braidio. “We’re looking forward to continuing to develop groundbreaking collaborative learning and knowledge sharing solutions.”

Braidio works with each of its partners to transform and optimize online training, user engagement, and competency acquisition. Braidio promotes partner content across its active channels and existing sales pipeline of small to medium businesses all the way up to Fortune 100 enterprises, so content and revenue opportunity can scale unlike before. Content can now more easily travel with significantly less man hours required, along with a better way to deliver, engage, measure, and track progress. The main goal is to develop online interactive learning and training courses that are specific to each partner’s business goals, and consistent with their brand and market positioning.

"Braidio’s eLearning has creatively captured the true essence of our instructor lead workshops with video-based narration, real life interactive video scenarios, and real-time group chat for “always on” collaboration,” said Dianna Anderson, CEO of Cylient, who works with clients such as MasterCard, Allstate, Wells Fargo, and more. “Braidio’s multifaceted global platform allows us to offer our comprehensive approach for instilling enterprise-wide in-the-moment coaching and feedback to client populations we have yet to reach. Our partnership with Braidio is opening new, very exciting doors for Cylient!"

Braidio provides a pricing model that allows its partners to setup and customize content that can be deployed as quickly as possible. To learn more about incorporating Braidio’s platform into your business, please visit https://www.braidio.com/partners-program.

