Florock® Launches New Decorative FloroMica Epoxy Flooring System

New Florock® FloroMica Flooring offers an elegant look and a sanitary, slip-resistant surface. Florock's new system overcomes major concerns about the slick traffic surface and complicated upkeep of granite and stone floors—FloroMica offers a choice of slip-resistant finishes and very simple maintenance.

Florock® Polymer Flooring, manufacturer of high performance commercial, industrial and institutional concrete floor coatings, has launched its latest innovation, the FloroMica System, which incorporates heavy duty epoxy floor coating resins with natural, decorative mica flakes. Compared to competitors’ products, FloroMica’s proprietary formulation and installation technique allow for more efficient, even distribution of the fine, organic mineral flakes throughout the surface, regardless of floor size. The resulting floor coating system has the stylish, upscale appearance of luxury granite flooring, yet is far more economical to install, while providing many additional safety and performance benefits.

Currently celebrating its 65th year in business, Florock’s experienced, Chicago-based R&D team developed FloroMica to be especially contractor-friendly, enabling the use of fewer man hours to produce a more uniform, refined concrete flooring option. The new system overcomes major concerns about the slick traffic surface and complicated upkeep of granite and stone floors—FloroMica offers a choice of slip-resistant finishes and very simple maintenance.

FloroMica is available in a palette of four exclusive mica flake blends with a selection of trend-forward earth tones. The nuances of color, shading and light-reflectivity of the organic minerals contribute to the floor’s beautiful three dimensional, granite-like effect, while Florock’s industrial-grade, color-stable epoxy resins infuse the system with exceptional strength and durability. Commercial architectural and interiors professionals now have a budget-friendlier, designer flooring option for high traffic facilities requiring natural aesthetics.

A variety of optional FloroMica features are available, allowing customization of the floor to suit specific tastes and operational needs. Application of a clear high performance Florock urethane finish coat can provide additional scratch, stain, and wear resistance, and special chemical-resistant formulations may be employed for areas where very acidic, alkaline or corrosive substances are in use. The topcoats are offered in a variety of sheens, ranging from satin to high gloss, and can incorporate a choice of slip-inhibiting aggregate for added pedestrian security. Other enhancements include anti-microbial protection, moisture vapor mitigation, waterproofing, and more.

Experienced Florock professionals are available throughout the Americas, the United Kingdom, and other locations around the globe. Call 1-800-FLOROCK (356-7625) or +1-773-376-7132 to find one near you.

ABOUT FLOROCK, MANUFACTURED IN THE U.S.A. -- Florock has been a leader in the manufacture, research and development, and installation of solutions-oriented concrete floor coatings and toppings since 1952. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with West Coast office, warehouse, technical representation and local approved installers, Florock Polymer Flooring is now one the most complete resinous flooring lines available, offering full support from design through construction -- and beyond. Please visit our website for more information.