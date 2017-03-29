Past WSTA Seminar “At this annual event, we share best practices and war stories that keep Wall St. firms ahead of the cybersecurity curve," says Nemertes' Johnson.

The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides Financial IT professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a seminar on “Cybersecurity Rapid Reaction: Taking Action Against Threats Before You’re Hit” on April 4, 2017 in New York City. Speakers at this event currently include Keynote: Johna Till Johnson, CEO & Founder, Nemertes Research; Premier Speaking Sponsor: Shape Security; Luncheon Speaking Sponsor: SAP; Breakfast Speaking Sponsor: Verizon; and Speaking Sponsors: BMC, Cylance, Dimension Data, Nexum, Inc., and Red Hat. For more information, please visit: http://www.wsta.org/events/event/cybersecurity-rapid-reaction-taking-action-against-threats-before-youre-hit/

“Financial firms are both prime targets and among the most sophisticated companies when it comes to cybersecurity,” says Nemertes’ Johnson. “At this annual event, we share best practices and war stories that keep Wall St. firms ahead of the cybersecurity curve.”

Seminar Overview

Wall St. firms are no strangers to cyberattacks. Virtually every major firm has experienced its share of attacks, and these days most firms are among the most sophisticated organizations on the planet when it comes to defense. That said, a solid defense is no longer enough. Effective cybersecurity initiatives select from a solid portfolio of cybersecurity response solutions, including advanced analytics, automation, and next-generation threat intelligence. Share ideas with your peers, and pick up best practices from thought leaders among the vendor, analyst, and financial community to ensure your cybersecurity response is at the pinnacle of timeliness and effectiveness.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

For 50 years, the Wall Street Technology Association (http://www.wsta.org) has provided financial industry technology professionals, vendors, service providers, and consultants forums to learn from and connect with each other. The WSTA facilitates educational seminars and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

Financial Firm Members

WSTA financial firm members are employed at banks, brokerages, hedge funds, insurance companies and other financial firms. The WSTA currently has about 2,400 members from over 50 different firms; 81% of the members hold senior titles such as CIOs, CTOs, Vice President, Director and Manager. The remaining 19% hold other titles such as analysts, engineers, architects, etc. The WSTA also reaches over 3,200 prospective financial firm technology professionals with information about educational and networking opportunities.

Affiliates and Sponsors

Affiliates and sponsors are an integral component of the WSTA. As a not-for-profit organization, they contribute significantly by providing the resources needed to run the educational and networking programs for WSTA financial firm members. These programs strengthen the bond between members and companies that serve the technology needs of the financial community.

Nemertes Research is a research-advisory and consulting firm that specializes in analyzing and quantifying the business value of emerging technologies. You can learn more about Nemertes Research at our Website, http://www.nemertes.com, or contact us directly at research(at)nemertes(dot)com.