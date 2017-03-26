Green Knight Security "We at Green Knight Security take great pride in providing our clients with safety, trust, and uncompromising integrity"

Steven ONeal, the Founder and President of Los Angeles based (Torrance, CA) security company Green Knight Security, has secured the exclusive Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) designation. O'Neal, a former United States Marine and Los Angeles Police Officer, founded this company in 2009 along with other LAPD Officers. The process to be awarded the SDVOSB designation is very difficult to achieve and highly scrutinized by the federal government.

Green Knight Security employees military and law enforcement veterans to provide security services to several prominent Los Angeles businesses and government entities such as the VA Hospital, Salvation Army and Rose Hills Mortuary Park. Green Knight's training cadre consist of a highly qualified team of experts to include LAPD SWAT and Military Operators.

ONeal stated, "We at Green Knight Security take great pride in providing our clients with safety, trust, and uncompromising integrity." Our designation as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business speaks of core traits such as courage, dedication, bearing, initiative and loyalty.