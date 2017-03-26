Green Knight Security President Steven ONeal Receives Goverment's Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certified Designation

Share Article

Green Knight Security and President Steve O'Neal, a former Marine and LAPD officer, received the coveted designation by the federal government as a SDVOSB (Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business). This designation is considered extremely difficult to achieve as the federal government's vetting process is strict and comprehensive.

Green Knight Security

"We at Green Knight Security take great pride in providing our clients with safety, trust, and uncompromising integrity"

Los Angeles, CA (PRWEB)

Steven ONeal, the Founder and President of Los Angeles based (Torrance, CA) security company Green Knight Security, has secured the exclusive Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) designation. O'Neal, a former United States Marine and Los Angeles Police Officer, founded this company in 2009 along with other LAPD Officers. The process to be awarded the SDVOSB designation is very difficult to achieve and highly scrutinized by the federal government.

Green Knight Security employees military and law enforcement veterans to provide security services to several prominent Los Angeles businesses and government entities such as the VA Hospital, Salvation Army and Rose Hills Mortuary Park. Green Knight's training cadre consist of a highly qualified team of experts to include LAPD SWAT and Military Operators.

ONeal stated, "We at Green Knight Security take great pride in providing our clients with safety, trust, and uncompromising integrity." Our designation as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business speaks of core traits such as courage, dedication, bearing, initiative and loyalty.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Steven ONeal
Green Knight Security
+1 2133095613
Email >
@Steveoneal1969
since: 12/2011
Follow >
Green Knight Security
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website