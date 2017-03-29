The Georgia Highway Contractors Association (GHCA) today announced the launch of a campaign designed to generate awareness about road construction careers in Georgia. Dubbed, Fast Lane to Jobs, the campaign seeks to educate prospective workers about the many benefits of a career in highway construction and connect them with contractors that are actively hiring in the state.

“The passage of the $1 billion transportation funding bill by the Georgia Legislature in 2015 has increased the need for highway construction workers in our state,” said David Moellering, executive director of GHCA. “Across the state, our members have job openings that need to be filled. The Fast Lane to Jobs campaign is focused on educating potential workers about the many types of jobs available in the highway construction industry and helping our members fill their openings with qualified workers.”

The centerpiece of the campaign is a robust and engaging website, GeorgiaRoadJobs.com. In addition to educational information about a range of road construction jobs, the site includes average salaries, typical career paths and an interactive map showing which highway contractors are hiring in various regions around the state. The website also features a number of videos and testimonials with actual highway construction workers. Another key goal of the campaign is to raise awareness among women about the many career possibilities in road construction. There is also a Spanish version of the site.

Along with digital marketing tactics, GHCA is working to promote the website through various jobs-related state agencies, the technical college system, high school career counselors and nonprofits in the state that promote construction-related careers. The highway construction industry is one of the few not requiring a high school diploma, college degree or previous work experience. While the work can be difficult, the average pay is high and there are many opportunities for advancement.

The Georgia Highway Contractors Association (GHCA), founded in 1937, is a statewide, nonprofit association of approximately 200 member companies that help build the transportation infrastructure in Georgia. Members include contractors, engineers, consultants and suppliers of equipment materials, products and services necessary for the construction and maintenance of public highways, streets, sewers, bridges, airports, grading, paving and other related work. GHCA advocates on behalf of its members for infrastructure development and a safe and balanced transportation system that sustains and promotes economic growth.